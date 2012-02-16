Athletics-Kluft cancels indoor season after surgery

STOCKHOLM Feb 16 Swedish long jumper Carolina Kluft will not take part in the European indoor season after an operation on her shin and will instead concentrate on preparing for the London Olympics.

"I want to be able to perform the long jump at a world-class level, but with the pain I feel at the moment that is impossible," Kluft said in a statement.

"My focus is now on training in the spring and competing in the summer, with the London Olympics being the big goal."

Kluft, 29, switched to the long jump after a glittering career in the heptathlon where she won Olympic and world gold.

