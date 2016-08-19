版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 09:06 BJT

UPDATE 4-Olympics-Athletics-Men's decathlon overall results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's decathlon overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
                                      100m  Long Jump Shot Put High Jump 400m  110m Hurdles Discus Throw Pole Vault Javelin Throw 1500m   Overall 
1.  Ashton Eaton (U.S.)               10.46 7.94      14.73    2.01      46.07 13.80        45.49        5.20       59.77         4:23.33 8893    
2.  Kevin Mayer (France)              10.81 7.60      15.76    2.04      48.28 14.02        46.78        5.40       65.04         4:25.49 8834    
3.  Damian Warner (Canada)            10.30 7.67      13.66    2.04      47.35 13.58        44.93        4.70       63.19         4:24.90 8666    
4.  Kai Kazmirek (Germany)            10.78 7.69      14.20    2.10      46.75 14.62        43.25        5.00       64.60         4:31.25 8580    
5.  Larbi Bouraada (Algeria)          10.75 7.52      13.78    2.10      47.98 14.15        42.39        4.60       66.49         4:14.60 8521    
6.  Leonel Suarez (Cuba)              11.21 7.14      14.27    2.07      48.15 14.48        47.07        4.90       72.32         4:28.32 8460    
7.  Zach Ziemek (U.S.)                10.71 7.49      13.44    2.10      49.83 14.77        49.42        5.20       60.92         4:42.97 8392    
8.  Thomas Van der Plaetsen (Belgium) 11.24 7.66      12.84    2.16      49.63 15.01        43.58        5.40       62.09         4:34.21 8332    
9.  Kurt Felix (Grenada)              10.93 7.42      14.77    2.07      49.14 14.79        45.10        4.50       69.92         4:30.53 8323    
10. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil)   10.77 7.48      15.26    1.92      48.14 14.17        45.10        4.90       57.28         4:31.46 8315    
11. Jeremy Taiwo (U.S.)               11.01 7.45      14.92    2.19      48.78 14.57        39.91        5.00       51.29         4:21.96 8300    
12. Adam Helcelet (Czech Republic)    11.06 7.35      15.11    2.04      49.51 14.37        44.13        4.70       68.20         4:34.41 8291    
13. Bastien Auzeil (France)           11.17 7.07      15.41    1.98      49.34 14.82        42.23        5.10       61.91         4:40.50 8064    
14. Cedric Dubler (Australia)         10.86 7.47      11.49    2.13      48.18 14.30        38.89        4.90       51.82         4:32.12 8024    
15. Arthur Abele (Germany)            10.87 6.97      15.03    1.98      49.02 14.12        44.66        4.50       64.13         4:53.07 8013    
16. Lindon Victor (Grenada)           10.83 7.11      14.80    1.98      49.80 15.74        53.24        4.40       63.54         4:44.73 7998    
17. Pau Tonnesen (Spain)              11.32 7.33      13.69    2.01      50.81 14.99        46.31        5.20       60.15         4:46.27 7982    
18. Yordani Garcia (Cuba)             10.81 6.83      14.58    2.01      48.69 14.25        40.34        4.50       64.70         4:44.99 7961    
19. Dominik Distelberger (Austria)    10.84 7.33      13.40    1.89      48.61 14.39        38.09        4.80       61.83         4:33.47 7954    
20. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan)            11.30 6.83      14.14    1.98      50.43 15.09        49.90        4.90       66.63         4:46.33 7952    
21. Pawel Wiesiolek (Poland)          10.88 6.73      14.17    2.01      50.18 15.09        48.32        4.50       56.68         4:42.27 7784    
22. Akihiko Nakamura (Japan)          11.04 7.13      12.00    1.92      48.93 14.57        34.91        4.70       51.24         4:18.37 7612    
23. Karl-Robert Saluri (Estonia)      10.82 7.02      13.88    1.77      50.32 16.51        42.96        4.50       46.42         4:39.40 7223    
24. Maicel Uibo (Estonia)             11.16 7.14      NoM      2.13      51.08 14.84        37.69        5.10       60.52         4:47.49 7170    
25. Jiri Sykora (Czech Republic)      11.15 7.00      13.45    1.98      49.88 15.02        44.49        NoM        56.99         DNF     6237    
.   Mihail Dudas (Serbia)             10.83 7.29      14.23    2.04      49.13 14.65        43.27        4.60       DNS                   DNF     
.   Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine)        10.78 7.54      14.50    2.01      48.56 14.34        NoM          DNS                              DNF     
.   Pieter Braun (Netherlands)        11.03 7.55      13.90    1.95      DNS                                                              DNF     
.   Leonid Andreev (Uzbekistan)       11.29 6.60      14.86    DNS       DNS                                                              DNF     
.   Willem Coertzen (South Africa)    11.12 6.98      14.00    DNS       DNS                                                              DNF     
.   Rico Freimuth (Germany)           10.73 7.17      13.27    DNS       DNS                                                              DNF     
.   Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands)  10.87 DNS       DNS      DNS       DNS                                                              DNF

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐