UPDATE 4-Olympics-Athletics-Men's decathlon overall results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's decathlon overall results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 100m Long Jump Shot Put High Jump 400m 110m Hurdles Discus Throw Pole Vault Javelin Throw 1500m Overall 1. Ashton Eaton (U.S.) 10.46 7.94 14.73 2.01 46.07 13.80 45.49 5.20 59.77 4:23.33 8893 2. Kevin Mayer (France) 10.81 7.60 15.76 2.04 48.28 14.02 46.78 5.40 65.04 4:25.49 8834 3. Damian Warner (Canada) 10.30 7.67 13.66 2.04 47.35 13.58 44.93 4.70 63.19 4:24.90 8666 4. Kai Kazmirek (Germany) 10.78 7.69 14.20 2.10 46.75 14.62 43.25 5.00 64.60 4:31.25 8580 5. Larbi Bouraada (Algeria) 10.75 7.52 13.78 2.10 47.98 14.15 42.39 4.60 66.49 4:14.60 8521 6. Leonel Suarez (Cuba) 11.21 7.14 14.27 2.07 48.15 14.48 47.07 4.90 72.32 4:28.32 8460 7. Zach Ziemek (U.S.) 10.71 7.49 13.44 2.10 49.83 14.77 49.42 5.20 60.92 4:42.97 8392 8. Thomas Van der Plaetsen (Belgium) 11.24 7.66 12.84 2.16 49.63 15.01 43.58 5.40 62.09 4:34.21 8332 9. Kurt Felix (Grenada) 10.93 7.42 14.77 2.07 49.14 14.79 45.10 4.50 69.92 4:30.53 8323 10. Luiz Alberto De Araujo (Brazil) 10.77 7.48 15.26 1.92 48.14 14.17 45.10 4.90 57.28 4:31.46 8315 11. Jeremy Taiwo (U.S.) 11.01 7.45 14.92 2.19 48.78 14.57 39.91 5.00 51.29 4:21.96 8300 12. Adam Helcelet (Czech Republic) 11.06 7.35 15.11 2.04 49.51 14.37 44.13 4.70 68.20 4:34.41 8291 13. Bastien Auzeil (France) 11.17 7.07 15.41 1.98 49.34 14.82 42.23 5.10 61.91 4:40.50 8064 14. Cedric Dubler (Australia) 10.86 7.47 11.49 2.13 48.18 14.30 38.89 4.90 51.82 4:32.12 8024 15. Arthur Abele (Germany) 10.87 6.97 15.03 1.98 49.02 14.12 44.66 4.50 64.13 4:53.07 8013 16. Lindon Victor (Grenada) 10.83 7.11 14.80 1.98 49.80 15.74 53.24 4.40 63.54 4:44.73 7998 17. Pau Tonnesen (Spain) 11.32 7.33 13.69 2.01 50.81 14.99 46.31 5.20 60.15 4:46.27 7982 18. Yordani Garcia (Cuba) 10.81 6.83 14.58 2.01 48.69 14.25 40.34 4.50 64.70 4:44.99 7961 19. Dominik Distelberger (Austria) 10.84 7.33 13.40 1.89 48.61 14.39 38.09 4.80 61.83 4:33.47 7954 20. Keisuke Ushiro (Japan) 11.30 6.83 14.14 1.98 50.43 15.09 49.90 4.90 66.63 4:46.33 7952 21. Pawel Wiesiolek (Poland) 10.88 6.73 14.17 2.01 50.18 15.09 48.32 4.50 56.68 4:42.27 7784 22. Akihiko Nakamura (Japan) 11.04 7.13 12.00 1.92 48.93 14.57 34.91 4.70 51.24 4:18.37 7612 23. Karl-Robert Saluri (Estonia) 10.82 7.02 13.88 1.77 50.32 16.51 42.96 4.50 46.42 4:39.40 7223 24. Maicel Uibo (Estonia) 11.16 7.14 NoM 2.13 51.08 14.84 37.69 5.10 60.52 4:47.49 7170 25. Jiri Sykora (Czech Republic) 11.15 7.00 13.45 1.98 49.88 15.02 44.49 NoM 56.99 DNF 6237 . Mihail Dudas (Serbia) 10.83 7.29 14.23 2.04 49.13 14.65 43.27 4.60 DNS DNF . Oleksiy Kasyanov (Ukraine) 10.78 7.54 14.50 2.01 48.56 14.34 NoM DNS DNF . Pieter Braun (Netherlands) 11.03 7.55 13.90 1.95 DNS DNF . Leonid Andreev (Uzbekistan) 11.29 6.60 14.86 DNS DNS DNF . Willem Coertzen (South Africa) 11.12 6.98 14.00 DNS DNS DNF . Rico Freimuth (Germany) 10.73 7.17 13.27 DNS DNS DNF . Eelco Sintnicolaas (Netherlands) 10.87 DNS DNS DNS DNS DNF
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.