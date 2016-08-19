版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 08:05 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Men's 1500m semifinal results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 1500m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Semifinal 2
1.   Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya)                3 minutes 39.42 seconds Q 
2.   Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti)         3:39.46 Q                 
3.   Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.)            3:39.61 Q                 
4.   Ryan Gregson (Australia)             3:40.02 Q                 
5.   Robby Andrews (U.S.)                 3:40.25 Q                 
6.   Ronald Musagala (Uganda)             3:40.37                   
7.   Mekonnen Gebremedhin (Ethiopia)      3:40.69                   
8.   Homiyu Tesfaye (Germany)             3:40.76                   
9.   Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (Canada) 3:40.79                   
10.  Fouad Elkaam (Morocco)               3:40.93                   
11.  Chris O'Hare (Britain)               3:44.27                   
12.  David Bustos (Spain)                 3:56.54                   
.    Elijah Manangoi (Kenya)              DNS                       
Semifinal 1
1.   Asbel Kiprop (Kenya)                 3:39.73 Q                 
2.   Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria)          3:39.88 Q                 
3.   Nicholas Willis (New Zealand)        3:39.96 Q                 
4.   Benjamin Blankenship (U.S.)          3:39.99 Q                 
5.   Charlie Grice (Britain)              3:40.05 Q                 
6.   Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco)          3:40.11                   
7.   Nathan Brannen (Canada)              3:40.20                   
8.   Benson Seurei (Bahrain)              3:40.53                   
9.   Jakub Holusa (Czech Republic)        3:40.83                   
10.  Dawit Wolde (Ethiopia)               3:41.42                   
11.  Henrik Ingebrigtsen (Norway)         3:42.51                   
12.  Pieter-Jan Hannes (Belgium)          3:43.71                   
13.  Brahim Kaazouzi (Morocco)            3:48.66                   
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya)         3 minutes 39.42 seconds 
2.   Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti)  3:39.46                 
3.   Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.)     3:39.61                 
4.   Asbel Kiprop (Kenya)          3:39.73                 
5.   Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria)   3:39.88                 
6.   Nicholas Willis (New Zealand) 3:39.96                 
7.   Benjamin Blankenship (U.S.)   3:39.99                 
8.   Ryan Gregson (Australia)      3:40.02                 
9.   Charlie Grice (Britain)       3:40.05                 
10.  Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco)   3:40.11                 
11.  Nathan Brannen (Canada)       3:40.20                 
12.  Robby Andrews (U.S.)          3:40.25

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐