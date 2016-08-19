Olympics-Athletics-Men's 1500m semifinal results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 1500m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. Semifinal 2 1. Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya) 3 minutes 39.42 seconds Q 2. Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti) 3:39.46 Q 3. Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.) 3:39.61 Q 4. Ryan Gregson (Australia) 3:40.02 Q 5. Robby Andrews (U.S.) 3:40.25 Q 6. Ronald Musagala (Uganda) 3:40.37 7. Mekonnen Gebremedhin (Ethiopia) 3:40.69 8. Homiyu Tesfaye (Germany) 3:40.76 9. Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (Canada) 3:40.79 10. Fouad Elkaam (Morocco) 3:40.93 11. Chris O'Hare (Britain) 3:44.27 12. David Bustos (Spain) 3:56.54 . Elijah Manangoi (Kenya) DNS Semifinal 1 1. Asbel Kiprop (Kenya) 3:39.73 Q 2. Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria) 3:39.88 Q 3. Nicholas Willis (New Zealand) 3:39.96 Q 4. Benjamin Blankenship (U.S.) 3:39.99 Q 5. Charlie Grice (Britain) 3:40.05 Q 6. Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco) 3:40.11 7. Nathan Brannen (Canada) 3:40.20 8. Benson Seurei (Bahrain) 3:40.53 9. Jakub Holusa (Czech Republic) 3:40.83 10. Dawit Wolde (Ethiopia) 3:41.42 11. Henrik Ingebrigtsen (Norway) 3:42.51 12. Pieter-Jan Hannes (Belgium) 3:43.71 13. Brahim Kaazouzi (Morocco) 3:48.66 Qualified for Next Round 1. Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya) 3 minutes 39.42 seconds 2. Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti) 3:39.46 3. Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.) 3:39.61 4. Asbel Kiprop (Kenya) 3:39.73 5. Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria) 3:39.88 6. Nicholas Willis (New Zealand) 3:39.96 7. Benjamin Blankenship (U.S.) 3:39.99 8. Ryan Gregson (Australia) 3:40.02 9. Charlie Grice (Britain) 3:40.05 10. Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco) 3:40.11 11. Nathan Brannen (Canada) 3:40.20 12. Robby Andrews (U.S.) 3:40.25
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.