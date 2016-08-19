版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Men's shot put final results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's shot put final result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
1.   Ryan Crouser (U.S.)           22.52 metres 
2.   Joe Kovacs (U.S.)             21.78        
3.   Tomas Walsh (New Zealand)     21.36        
4.   Franck Elemba Owaka (Congo)   21.20        
5.   Darlan Romani (Brazil)        21.02        
6.   Tomasz Majewski (Poland)      20.72        
7.   David Storl (Germany)         20.64        
8.   O'Dayne Richards (Jamaica)    20.64        
9.   Jacko Gill (New Zealand)      20.50        
10.  Damien Birkinhead (Australia) 20.45        
11.  Stipe Zunic (Croatia)         20.04        
.    Konrad Bukowiecki (Poland)    NoM

