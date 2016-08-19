版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 09:41 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Men's 200m final results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 200m final result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
1.  Usain Bolt (Jamaica)           19.78 seconds 
2.  Andre De Grasse (Canada)       20.02         
3.  Christophe Lemaitre (France)   20.12         
4.  Adam Gemili (Britain)          20.12         
5.  Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 20.13         
6.  LaShawn Merritt (U.S.)         20.19         
7.  Alonso Edward (Panama)         20.23         
8.  Ramil Guliyev (Turkey)         20.43

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐