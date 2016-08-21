版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 21日 星期日

Olympics-Athletics-Men's 1500m final results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 1500m final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.)     3 minutes 50.00 seconds 
2.   Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria)   3:50.11                 
3.   Nicholas Willis (New Zealand) 3:50.24                 
4.   Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti)  3:50.29                 
5.   Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco)   3:50.58                 
6.   Asbel Kiprop (Kenya)          3:50.87                 
7.   David Bustos (Spain)          3:51.06                 
8.   Benjamin Blankenship (U.S.)   3:51.09                 
9.   Ryan Gregson (Australia)      3:51.39                 
10.  Nathan Brannen (Canada)       3:51.45                 
11.  Ronald Musagala (Uganda)      3:51.68                 
12.  Charlie Grice (Britain)       3:51.73                 
13.  Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya)         3:56.76

