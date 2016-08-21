版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Men's 5000m final results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 5000m final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Mohamed Farah (Britain)         13 minutes 3.30 seconds 
2.   Paul Kipkemoi Chelimo (U.S.)    13:03.90                
3.   Hagos Gebrhiwet (Ethiopia)      13:04.35                
4.   Mohammed Ahmed (Canada)         13:05.94                
5.   Bernard Lagat (U.S.)            13:06.78                
6.   Andrew Butchart (Britain)       13:08.61                
7.   Albert Rop (Bahrain)            13:08.79                
8.   Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda)       13:09.17                
9.   Birhanu Yemataw Balew (Bahrain) 13:09.26                
10.  Abrar Osman (Eritrea)           13:09.56                
11.  Hassan Mead (U.S.)              13:09.81                
12.  Dejen Gebremeskel (Ethiopia)    13:15.91                
13.  Elroy Gelant (South Africa)     13:17.47                
14.  Brett Robinson (Australia)      13:32.30                
15.  David Torrence (Peru)           13:43.12                
.    Muktar Edris (Ethiopia)         DSQ

