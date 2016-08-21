版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 21日 星期日 09:12 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Men's javelin throw final results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's javelin throw final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Thomas Roehler (Germany)              90.30 metres 
2.   Julius Yego (Kenya)                   88.24        
3.   Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad and Tobago) 85.38        
4.   Johannes Vetter (Germany)             85.32        
5.   Dmytro Kosynskyy (Ukraine)            83.95        
6.   Antti Ruuskanen (Finland)             83.05        
7.   Vitezslav Vesely (Czech Republic)     82.51        
8.   Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic)       82.42        
9.   Julian Weber (Germany)                81.36        
10.  Braian Toledo (Argentina)             79.81        
11.  Ryohei Arai (Japan)                   79.47        
12.  Petr Frydrych (Czech Republic)        79.12

