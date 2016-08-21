版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Men's 4 x 400m relay final results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 4 x 400m relay final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  U.S. (U.S.)
Arman Hall/Tony McQuay/Gil Roberts/LaShawn Merritt                           2 minutes 57.30 seconds 
2.  Jamaica (Jamaica)
Peter Matthews/Nathon Allen/Fitzroy Dunkley/Javon Francis              2:58.16                 
3.  Bahamas (Bahamas)
Alonzo Russell/Michael Mathieu/Steven Gardiner/Chris Brown             2:58.49                 
4.  Belgium (Belgium)
Julien Watrin/Jonathan Borlee/Dylan Borlee/Kevin Borlee                2:58.52                 
5.  Botswana (Botswana)
Isaac Makwala/Karabo Sibanda/Onkabetse Nkobolo/Gaone Maotoanong      2:59.06                 
6.  Cuba (Cuba)
William Collazo/Adrian Chacon/Osmaidel Pellicier/Yoandys Lescay              2:59.53                 
7.  Poland (Poland)
Lukasz Krawczuk/Michal Pietrzak/Jakub Krzewina/Rafal Omelko              3:00.50                 
8.  Brazil (Brazil)
Pedro Luiz de Oliveira/Alexander Russo/Peterson Dos Santos/Hugo De Sousa 3:03.28

