UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Men's marathon results

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's marathon result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.    Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya)               2 hours 8 minutes 44 seconds 
2.    Feyisa Lilesa (Ethiopia)             2:09:54                      
3.    Galen Rupp (U.S.)                    2:10:05                      
4.    Ghirmay Ghebreslassie (Eritrea)      2:11:04                      
5.    Alphonce Simbu (Tanzania)            2:11:15                      
6.    Jared Ward (U.S.)                    2:11:30                      
7.    Tadesse Abraham (Switzerland)        2:11:42                      
8.    Solomon Mutai (Uganda)               2:11:49                      
9.    Callum Hawkins (Britain)             2:11:52                      
10.   Eric Gillis (Canada)                 2:12:29                      
11.   Abdi Nageeye (Netherlands)           2:13:01                      
12.   Mumin Gala (Djibouti)                2:13:04                      
13.   Lemi Berhanu Hayle (Ethiopia)        2:13:29                      
14.   Stephen Kiprotich (Uganda)           2:13:32                      
15.   Paulo Roberto Paula (Brazil)         2:13:56                      
16.   Satoru Sasaki (Japan)                2:13:57                      
17.   Kaan Kigen OEzbilen (Turkey)         2:14:11                      
18.   Bayron Piedra (Ecuador)              2:14:12                      
19.   Sondre Nordstad Moen (Norway)        2:14:17                      
20.   Oleksandr Sitkovskyy (Ukraine)       2:14:24                      
21.   Amanuel Mesel (Eritrea)              2:14:37                      
22.   Koen Naert (Belgium)                 2:14:53                      
23.   Reid Coolsaet (Canada)               2:14:58                      
24.   Lusapho April (South Africa)         2:15:24                      
25.   Thonakal Gopi (India)                2:15:25                      
26.   Kheta Ram (India)                    2:15:26                      
27.   Pak Chol (DPR Korea)                 2:15:27                      
28.   Evans Kiplagat Barkowet (Azerbaijan) 2:15:31                      
29.   Guojian Dong (China)                 2:15:32                      
30.   Ihor Olefirenko (Ukraine)            2:15:36                      
31.   Liam Adams (Australia)               2:16:12                      
32.   Paul Pollock (Ireland)               2:16:24                      
33.   Mebrahtom Keflezighi (U.S.)          2:16:46                      
34.   Anuradha Cooray (Sri Lanka)          2:17:06                      
35.   Abdi Hakin Ulad (Denmark)            2:17:06                      
36.   Suehiro Ishikawa (Japan)             2:17:08                      
37.   Marius Ionescu (Romania)             2:17:27                      
38.   Ruggero Pertile (Italy)              2:17:30                      
39.   Artur Kozlowski (Poland)             2:17:34                      
40.   Nicolas Cuestas (Uruguay)            2:17:44                      
41.   Pardon Ndhlovu (Zimbabwe)            2:17:48                      
42.   Victor Aravena (Chile)               2:17:49                      
43.   Saidi Makula (Tanzania)              2:17:49                      
44.   Florent Caelen (Belgium)             2:17:59                      
45.   Raul Machacuay (Peru)                2:18:00                      
46.   Richer Perez (Cuba)                  2:18:05                      
47.   Michael Shelley (Australia)          2:18:06                      
48.   Ihor Russ (Ukraine)                  2:18:19                      
49.   Carles Castillejo (Spain)            2:18:34                      
50.   Andres Zamora (Uruguay)              2:18:36                      
51.   Ercan Muslu (Turkey)                 2:18:40                      
52.   Cristhian Pacheco (Peru)             2:18:41                      
53.   Mariano Mastromarino (Argentina)     2:18:44                      
54.   Daniel Vargas (Mexico)               2:18:51                      
55.   Philipp Pflieger (Germany)           2:18:56                      
56.   Willem Van Schuerbeeck (Belgium)     2:18:56                      
57.   Stefano La Rosa (Italy)              2:18:57                      
58.   Cuthbert Nyasango (Zimbabwe)         2:18:58                      
59.   Marilson dos Santos (Brazil)         2:19:09                      
60.   Tewelde Estifanos (Eritrea)          2:19:12                      
61.   Roman Fosti (Estonia)                2:19:26                      
62.   Atef Saad (Tunisia)                  2:19:50                      
63.   Tiidrek Nurme (Estonia)              2:20:01                      
64.   Kevin Seaward (Ireland)              2:20:06                      
65.   Jesus Espana (Spain)                 2:20:08                      
66.   Raul Pacheco (Peru)                  2:20:13                      
67.   Carlos Trujillo (Guatemala)          2:20:24                      
68.   Abdelmajid El Hissouf (Morocco)      2:20:29                      
69.   Stsiapan Rahautsou (Belarus)         2:20:34                      
70.   Mynhardt Kauanivi (Namibia)          2:20:45                      
71.   Julian Fluegel (Germany)             2:20:47                      
72.   Daviti Kharazishvili (Georgia)       2:20:47                      
73.   Rachid Kisri (Morocco)               2:21:00                      
74.   Maru Teferi (Israel)                 2:21:06                      
75.   Remigijus Kancys (Lithuania)         2:21:10                      
76.   Christian Kreienbuehl (Switzerland)  2:21:13                      
77.   Mohamed Hrezi (Libya)                2:21:17                      
78.   Solonei da Silva (Brazil)            2:22:05                      
79.   Andres Ruiz (Colombia)               2:22:09                      
80.   Jackson Kiprop (Uganda)              2:22:09                      
81.   Scott Westcott (Australia)           2:22:19                      
82.   Guor Maker (South Sudan)             2:22:45                      
83.   Uladzilau Pryamou (Belarus)          2:22:48                      
84.   Nitender Singh Rawat (India)         2:22:52                      
85.   Miguel Angel Almachi (Ecuador)       2:23:00                      
86.   Ilya Tiapkin (Kyrgyzstan)            2:23:19                      
87.   Gabor Jozsa (Hungary)                2:23:22                      
88.   Gerard Giraldo (Colombia)            2:23:48                      
89.   Luis Ariel Molina (Argentina)        2:23:55                      
90.   Yonas Kinde (Refugee Olympic Team)   2:24:08                      
91.   Duo Bujie (China)                    2:24:22                      
92.   Ser-Od Bat-Ochir (Mongolia)          2:24:26                      
93.   Jordan Chipangama (Zambia)           2:24:58                      
94.   Hisanori Kitajima (Japan)            2:25:11                      
95.   Lebenya Nkoka (Lesotho)              2:25:13                      
96.   Zhu Renxue (China)                   2:25:31                      
97.   Sibusiso Nzima (South Africa)        2:25:33                      
98.   Daniel Estrada (Chile)               2:25:33                      
99.   Ambroise Uwiragiye (Rwanda)          2:25:57                      
100.  Ho Chin-Ping (Taiwan)                2:26:00                      
101.  Mikhail Krasilov (Kazakhstan)        2:26:11                      
102.  David Carver (Mauritius)             2:26:16                      
103.  Mick Clohisey (Ireland)              2:26:34                      
104.  Hakim Saadi (Algeria)                2:26:47                      
105.  Roman Prodius (Moldova)              2:27:01                      
106.  Luis Alberto Orta (Venezuela)        2:27:05                      
107.  Gantulga Dambadarjaa (Mongolia)      2:27:42                      
108.  Enzo Yanez Jhonson (Chile)           2:27:47                      
109.  Gaspar Csere (Hungary)               2:28:03                      
110.  Martin Cuestas (Uruguay)             2:28:10                      
111.  Valdas Dopolskas (Lithuania)         2:28:21                      
112.  Fabiano Joseph (Tanzania)            2:28:31                      
113.  Makorobondo Salukombo (DR Congo)     2:28:54                      
114.  Derek Hawkins (Britain)              2:29:24                      
115.  Celestin Nihorimbere (Burundi)       2:29:38                      
116.  Hristoforos Merousis (Greece)        2:29:39                      
117.  Anton Kosmac (Slovenia)              2:29:48                      
118.  Jose Amado Garcia (Guatemala)        2:30:11                      
119.  Andjelko Risticevic (Serbia)         2:30:17                      
120.  Ricardo Ramos (Mexico)               2:30:20                      
121.  Tasama Moogas (Israel)               2:30:30                      
122.  Ageze Guadie (Israel)                2:30:45                      
123.  Rui Pedro Silva (Portugal)           2:30:52                      
124.  Segundo Jami (Ecuador)               2:31:07                      
125.  Diego Colorado (Colombia)            2:31:20                      
126.  Bekir Karayel (Turkey)               2:31:27                      
127.  Nicolae Soare (Romania)              2:31:53                      
128.  Yared Shegumo (Poland)               2:31:54                      
129.  Mohammad Jaafar Moradi (Iran)        2:31:58                      
130.  Byambajav Tseveenravdan (Mongolia)   2:36:14                      
131.  Son Myeong-Jun (Korea)               2:36:21                      
132.  Michael Kalomiris (Greece)           2:37:03                      
133.  Srisung Boonthung (Thailand)         2:37:46                      
134.  Ricardo Ribas (Portugal)             2:38:29                      
135.  Jorge Castelblanco (Panama)          2:39:25                      
136.  Derlis Ayala (Paraguay)              2:39:40                      
137.  Federico Bruno (Argentina)           2:40:05                      
138.  Shim Jong-Sub (Korea)                2:42:42                      
139.  Hiroshi Neko (Cambodia)              2:45:55                      
140.  Methkal Abu Drais (Jordan)           2:46:18                      
.     Wesley Korir (Kenya)                 DNF                          
.     Stanley Biwott (Kenya)               DNF                          
.     Isaac Korir (Bahrain)                DNF                          
.     Tsepo Mathibelle (Lesotho)           DNF                          
.     Wissem Hosni (Tunisia)               DNF                          
.     Henryk Szost (Poland)                DNF                          
.     Lungile Gongqa (South Africa)        DNF                          
.     El Hadi Laameche (Algeria)           DNF                          
.     Alemu Bekele (Bahrain)               DNF                          
.     Abraham Niyonkuru (Burundi)          DNF                          
.     Wirimanyu Juwawo (Zimbabwe)          DNF                          
.     Tesfaye Abera (Ethiopia)             DNF                          
.     Tsegai Tewelde (Britain)             DNF                          
.     Daniele Meucci (Italy)               DNF                          
.     Andrey Petrov (Uzbekistan)           DNF

