UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Men's marathon results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's marathon result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 1. Eliud Kipchoge (Kenya) 2 hours 8 minutes 44 seconds 2. Feyisa Lilesa (Ethiopia) 2:09:54 3. Galen Rupp (U.S.) 2:10:05 4. Ghirmay Ghebreslassie (Eritrea) 2:11:04 5. Alphonce Simbu (Tanzania) 2:11:15 6. Jared Ward (U.S.) 2:11:30 7. Tadesse Abraham (Switzerland) 2:11:42 8. Solomon Mutai (Uganda) 2:11:49 9. Callum Hawkins (Britain) 2:11:52 10. Eric Gillis (Canada) 2:12:29 11. Abdi Nageeye (Netherlands) 2:13:01 12. Mumin Gala (Djibouti) 2:13:04 13. Lemi Berhanu Hayle (Ethiopia) 2:13:29 14. Stephen Kiprotich (Uganda) 2:13:32 15. Paulo Roberto Paula (Brazil) 2:13:56 16. Satoru Sasaki (Japan) 2:13:57 17. Kaan Kigen OEzbilen (Turkey) 2:14:11 18. Bayron Piedra (Ecuador) 2:14:12 19. Sondre Nordstad Moen (Norway) 2:14:17 20. Oleksandr Sitkovskyy (Ukraine) 2:14:24 21. Amanuel Mesel (Eritrea) 2:14:37 22. Koen Naert (Belgium) 2:14:53 23. Reid Coolsaet (Canada) 2:14:58 24. Lusapho April (South Africa) 2:15:24 25. Thonakal Gopi (India) 2:15:25 26. Kheta Ram (India) 2:15:26 27. Pak Chol (DPR Korea) 2:15:27 28. Evans Kiplagat Barkowet (Azerbaijan) 2:15:31 29. Guojian Dong (China) 2:15:32 30. Ihor Olefirenko (Ukraine) 2:15:36 31. Liam Adams (Australia) 2:16:12 32. Paul Pollock (Ireland) 2:16:24 33. Mebrahtom Keflezighi (U.S.) 2:16:46 34. Anuradha Cooray (Sri Lanka) 2:17:06 35. Abdi Hakin Ulad (Denmark) 2:17:06 36. Suehiro Ishikawa (Japan) 2:17:08 37. Marius Ionescu (Romania) 2:17:27 38. Ruggero Pertile (Italy) 2:17:30 39. Artur Kozlowski (Poland) 2:17:34 40. Nicolas Cuestas (Uruguay) 2:17:44 41. Pardon Ndhlovu (Zimbabwe) 2:17:48 42. Victor Aravena (Chile) 2:17:49 43. Saidi Makula (Tanzania) 2:17:49 44. Florent Caelen (Belgium) 2:17:59 45. Raul Machacuay (Peru) 2:18:00 46. Richer Perez (Cuba) 2:18:05 47. Michael Shelley (Australia) 2:18:06 48. Ihor Russ (Ukraine) 2:18:19 49. Carles Castillejo (Spain) 2:18:34 50. Andres Zamora (Uruguay) 2:18:36 51. Ercan Muslu (Turkey) 2:18:40 52. Cristhian Pacheco (Peru) 2:18:41 53. Mariano Mastromarino (Argentina) 2:18:44 54. Daniel Vargas (Mexico) 2:18:51 55. Philipp Pflieger (Germany) 2:18:56 56. Willem Van Schuerbeeck (Belgium) 2:18:56 57. Stefano La Rosa (Italy) 2:18:57 58. Cuthbert Nyasango (Zimbabwe) 2:18:58 59. Marilson dos Santos (Brazil) 2:19:09 60. Tewelde Estifanos (Eritrea) 2:19:12 61. Roman Fosti (Estonia) 2:19:26 62. Atef Saad (Tunisia) 2:19:50 63. Tiidrek Nurme (Estonia) 2:20:01 64. Kevin Seaward (Ireland) 2:20:06 65. Jesus Espana (Spain) 2:20:08 66. Raul Pacheco (Peru) 2:20:13 67. Carlos Trujillo (Guatemala) 2:20:24 68. Abdelmajid El Hissouf (Morocco) 2:20:29 69. Stsiapan Rahautsou (Belarus) 2:20:34 70. Mynhardt Kauanivi (Namibia) 2:20:45 71. Julian Fluegel (Germany) 2:20:47 72. Daviti Kharazishvili (Georgia) 2:20:47 73. Rachid Kisri (Morocco) 2:21:00 74. Maru Teferi (Israel) 2:21:06 75. Remigijus Kancys (Lithuania) 2:21:10 76. Christian Kreienbuehl (Switzerland) 2:21:13 77. Mohamed Hrezi (Libya) 2:21:17 78. Solonei da Silva (Brazil) 2:22:05 79. Andres Ruiz (Colombia) 2:22:09 80. Jackson Kiprop (Uganda) 2:22:09 81. Scott Westcott (Australia) 2:22:19 82. Guor Maker (South Sudan) 2:22:45 83. Uladzilau Pryamou (Belarus) 2:22:48 84. Nitender Singh Rawat (India) 2:22:52 85. Miguel Angel Almachi (Ecuador) 2:23:00 86. Ilya Tiapkin (Kyrgyzstan) 2:23:19 87. Gabor Jozsa (Hungary) 2:23:22 88. Gerard Giraldo (Colombia) 2:23:48 89. Luis Ariel Molina (Argentina) 2:23:55 90. Yonas Kinde (Refugee Olympic Team) 2:24:08 91. Duo Bujie (China) 2:24:22 92. Ser-Od Bat-Ochir (Mongolia) 2:24:26 93. Jordan Chipangama (Zambia) 2:24:58 94. Hisanori Kitajima (Japan) 2:25:11 95. Lebenya Nkoka (Lesotho) 2:25:13 96. Zhu Renxue (China) 2:25:31 97. Sibusiso Nzima (South Africa) 2:25:33 98. Daniel Estrada (Chile) 2:25:33 99. Ambroise Uwiragiye (Rwanda) 2:25:57 100. Ho Chin-Ping (Taiwan) 2:26:00 101. Mikhail Krasilov (Kazakhstan) 2:26:11 102. David Carver (Mauritius) 2:26:16 103. Mick Clohisey (Ireland) 2:26:34 104. Hakim Saadi (Algeria) 2:26:47 105. Roman Prodius (Moldova) 2:27:01 106. Luis Alberto Orta (Venezuela) 2:27:05 107. Gantulga Dambadarjaa (Mongolia) 2:27:42 108. Enzo Yanez Jhonson (Chile) 2:27:47 109. Gaspar Csere (Hungary) 2:28:03 110. Martin Cuestas (Uruguay) 2:28:10 111. Valdas Dopolskas (Lithuania) 2:28:21 112. Fabiano Joseph (Tanzania) 2:28:31 113. Makorobondo Salukombo (DR Congo) 2:28:54 114. Derek Hawkins (Britain) 2:29:24 115. Celestin Nihorimbere (Burundi) 2:29:38 116. Hristoforos Merousis (Greece) 2:29:39 117. Anton Kosmac (Slovenia) 2:29:48 118. Jose Amado Garcia (Guatemala) 2:30:11 119. Andjelko Risticevic (Serbia) 2:30:17 120. Ricardo Ramos (Mexico) 2:30:20 121. Tasama Moogas (Israel) 2:30:30 122. Ageze Guadie (Israel) 2:30:45 123. Rui Pedro Silva (Portugal) 2:30:52 124. Segundo Jami (Ecuador) 2:31:07 125. Diego Colorado (Colombia) 2:31:20 126. Bekir Karayel (Turkey) 2:31:27 127. Nicolae Soare (Romania) 2:31:53 128. Yared Shegumo (Poland) 2:31:54 129. Mohammad Jaafar Moradi (Iran) 2:31:58 130. Byambajav Tseveenravdan (Mongolia) 2:36:14 131. Son Myeong-Jun (Korea) 2:36:21 132. Michael Kalomiris (Greece) 2:37:03 133. Srisung Boonthung (Thailand) 2:37:46 134. Ricardo Ribas (Portugal) 2:38:29 135. Jorge Castelblanco (Panama) 2:39:25 136. Derlis Ayala (Paraguay) 2:39:40 137. Federico Bruno (Argentina) 2:40:05 138. Shim Jong-Sub (Korea) 2:42:42 139. Hiroshi Neko (Cambodia) 2:45:55 140. Methkal Abu Drais (Jordan) 2:46:18 . Wesley Korir (Kenya) DNF . Stanley Biwott (Kenya) DNF . Isaac Korir (Bahrain) DNF . Tsepo Mathibelle (Lesotho) DNF . Wissem Hosni (Tunisia) DNF . Henryk Szost (Poland) DNF . Lungile Gongqa (South Africa) DNF . El Hadi Laameche (Algeria) DNF . Alemu Bekele (Bahrain) DNF . Abraham Niyonkuru (Burundi) DNF . Wirimanyu Juwawo (Zimbabwe) DNF . Tesfaye Abera (Ethiopia) DNF . Tsegai Tewelde (Britain) DNF . Daniele Meucci (Italy) DNF . Andrey Petrov (Uzbekistan) DNF
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.