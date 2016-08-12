版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Men's discus throw qualification results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's discus throw qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Group B
1.   Christoph Harting (Germany)              65.41 metres 
2.   Mason Finley (U.S.)                      63.68        
3.   Axel Haerstedt (Sweden)                  63.58        
4.   Apostolos Parellis (Cyprus)              63.35        
5.   Zoltan Koevago (Hungary)                 63.34        
6.   Martin Kupper (Estonia)                  62.92        
7.   Philip Milanov (Belgium)                 62.68        
8.   Sven Martin Skagestad (Norway)           62.45        
9.   Robert Harting (Germany)                 62.21        
10.  Robert Urbanek (Poland)                  61.76        
11.  Mauricio Ortega (Colombia)               61.62        
12.  Matthew Denny (Australia)                61.16        
13.  Gudni Valur Gudnason (Iceland)           60.45        
14.  Ehsan Hadadi (Iran)                      60.15        
15.  Yennifer Frank Casanas (Spain)           59.96        
16.  Vikas Gowda (India)                      58.99        
17.  Oleksiy Semenov (Ukraine)                55.35        
.    Danijel Furtula (Montenegro)             NoM          
Group A
1.   Piotr Malachowski (Poland)               65.89 Q      
2.   Lukas Weisshaidinger (Austria)           65.86 Q      
3.   Andrius Gudzius (Lithuania)              65.18        
4.   Gerd Kanter (Estonia)                    64.02        
5.   Daniel Jasinski (Germany)                62.83        
6.   Daniel Stahl (Sweden)                    62.26        
7.   Andrew Evans (U.S.)                      61.87        
8.   Benn Harradine (Australia)               60.85        
9.   Jorge Fernandez (Cuba)                   60.43        
10.  Mykyta Nesterenko (Ukraine)              60.31        
11.  Tavis Bailey (U.S.)                      59.81        
12.  Lois Maikel Martinez (Spain)             59.42        
13.  Alex Rose (Samoa)                        57.24        
14.  Mahmoud Samimi (Iran)                    56.94        
15.  Yevgeniy Labutov (Kazakhstan)            55.54        
16.  Sultan Mubarak Al-Dawoodi (Saudi Arabia) 54.84        
17.  Fedrick Dacres (Jamaica)                 50.69        
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Piotr Malachowski (Poland)     65.89 metres 
2.   Lukas Weisshaidinger (Austria) 65.86        
3.   Christoph Harting (Germany)    65.41        
4.   Andrius Gudzius (Lithuania)    65.18        
5.   Gerd Kanter (Estonia)          64.02        
6.   Mason Finley (U.S.)            63.68        
7.   Axel Haerstedt (Sweden)        63.58        
8.   Apostolos Parellis (Cyprus)    63.35        
9.   Zoltan Koevago (Hungary)       63.34        
10.  Martin Kupper (Estonia)        62.92        
11.  Daniel Jasinski (Germany)      62.83        
12.  Philip Milanov (Belgium)       62.68

