Olympics-Athletics-Men's 800m round 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 800m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Heat 7 1. Pierre-Ambroise Bosse (France) 1 minute 48.12 seconds Q 2. Mohammed Aman (Ethiopia) 1:48.33 Q 3. Amine Belferar (Algeria) 1:48.40 Q 4. Daniel Andujar (Spain) 1:48.50 5. Charles Grethen (Luxembourg) 1:48.93 6. Peter Bol (Australia) 1:49.36 7. Francky-Edgard Mbotto (Central African Republic) 1:52.97 . Musaeb Abdulrahman Balla (Qatar) DNS Heat 6 1. Brandon McBride (Canada) 1:45.99 Q 2. Marcin Lewandowski (Poland) 1:46.35 Q 3. Mark English (Ireland) 1:46.40 Q 4. Jeffrey Riseley (Australia) 1:46.93 5. Abubaker Haydar Abdalla (Qatar) 1:47.81 6. Pol Moya (Andorra) 1:48.88 7. Alex Amankwah (Ghana) 1:50.33 . Abdellatif El Guesse (Morocco) DNF Heat 5 1. Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria) 1:49.17 Q 2. Mostafa Smaili (Morocco) 1:49.29 Q 3. Giordano Benedetti (Italy) 1:49.40 Q 4. Sho Kawamoto (Japan) 1:49.41 5. Jacob Rozani (South Africa) 1:49.79 6. Jozef Repcik (Slovakia) 1:49.95 7. Nijel Amos (Botswana) 1:50.46 8. Kevin Lopez (Spain) 1:53.41 Heat 4 1. Alfred Kipketer (Kenya) 1:46.61 Q 2. Andreas Bube (Denmark) 1:46.67 Q 3. Yassine Hathat (Algeria) 1:46.81 Q 4. Alvaro De Arriba (Spain) 1:46.86 5. Wesley Vasquez (Puerto Rico) 1:46.96 6. Charles Jock (U.S.) 1:47.06 7. Elliot Giles (Britain) 1:47.88 8. Yiech Pur Biel (Refugee Olympic Team) 1:54.67 9. Joshua Ilustre (Guam) 1:58.85 Heat 3 1. David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya) 1:45.09 Q 2. Reinhardt Van Rensburg (South Africa) 1:45.67 Q 3. Michael Rimmer (Britain) 1:45.99 Q 4. Clayton Murphy (U.S.) 1:46.18 5. Jinson Johnson (India) 1:47.27 6. Anthony Romaniw (Canada) 1:47.59 7. Lutimar Paes (Brazil) 1:48.38 8. Benjamin Enzema (Equatorial Guinea) 1:52.14 9. Alex Beddoes (Cook Islands) 1:52.76 Heat 2 1. Adam Kszczot (Poland) 1:45.83 Q 2. Ferguson Rotich (Kenya) 1:46.00 Q 3. Andres Arroyo (Puerto Rico) 1:46.17 Q 4. Hamada Mohamed (Egypt) 1:46.65 5. Rafith Rodriguez (Colombia) 1:46.65 6. Boitumelo Masilo (Botswana) 1:48.48 7. Luke Mathews (Australia) 1:50.17 8. Brice Etes (Monaco) 1:50.40 Heat 1 1. Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti) 1:45.48 Q 2. Amel Tuka (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 1:45.72 Q 3. Boris Berian (U.S.) 1:45.87 Q 4. Kleberson Davide (Brazil) 1:46.14 5. Zan Rudolf (Slovenia) 1:46.93 6. Antoine Gakeme (Burundi) 1:47.46 7. Musa Hajdari (Kosovo) 1:48.41 . Abraham Rotich (Bahrain) DSQ Qualified for Next Round 1. David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya) 1 minute 45.09 seconds 2. Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti) 1:45.48 3. Reinhardt Van Rensburg (South Africa) 1:45.67 4. Amel Tuka (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 1:45.72 5. Adam Kszczot (Poland) 1:45.83 6. Boris Berian (U.S.) 1:45.87 7. Brandon McBride (Canada) 1:45.99 7. Michael Rimmer (Britain) 1:45.99 9. Ferguson Rotich (Kenya) 1:46.00 10. Kleberson Davide (Brazil) 1:46.14 11. Andres Arroyo (Puerto Rico) 1:46.17 12. Clayton Murphy (U.S.) 1:46.18 13. Marcin Lewandowski (Poland) 1:46.35 14. Mark English (Ireland) 1:46.40 15. Alfred Kipketer (Kenya) 1:46.61 16. Hamada Mohamed (Egypt) 1:46.65 18. Andreas Bube (Denmark) 1:46.67 19. Yassine Hathat (Algeria) 1:46.81 30. Pierre-Ambroise Bosse (France) 1:48.12 31. Mohammed Aman (Ethiopia) 1:48.33 33. Amine Belferar (Algeria) 1:48.40 39. Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria) 1:49.17 40. Mostafa Smaili (Morocco) 1:49.29 42. Giordano Benedetti (Italy) 1:49.40
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.