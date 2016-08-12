版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Men's 800m round 1 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 800m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Heat 7
1.  Pierre-Ambroise Bosse (France)                   1 minute 48.12 seconds Q 
2.  Mohammed Aman (Ethiopia)                         1:48.33 Q                
3.  Amine Belferar (Algeria)                         1:48.40 Q                
4.  Daniel Andujar (Spain)                           1:48.50                  
5.  Charles Grethen (Luxembourg)                     1:48.93                  
6.  Peter Bol (Australia)                            1:49.36                  
7.  Francky-Edgard Mbotto (Central African Republic) 1:52.97                  
.   Musaeb Abdulrahman Balla (Qatar)                 DNS                      
Heat 6
1.  Brandon McBride (Canada)                         1:45.99 Q                
2.  Marcin Lewandowski (Poland)                      1:46.35 Q                
3.  Mark English (Ireland)                           1:46.40 Q                
4.  Jeffrey Riseley (Australia)                      1:46.93                  
5.  Abubaker Haydar Abdalla (Qatar)                  1:47.81                  
6.  Pol Moya (Andorra)                               1:48.88                  
7.  Alex Amankwah (Ghana)                            1:50.33                  
.   Abdellatif El Guesse (Morocco)                   DNF                      
Heat 5
1.  Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria)                      1:49.17 Q                
2.  Mostafa Smaili (Morocco)                         1:49.29 Q                
3.  Giordano Benedetti (Italy)                       1:49.40 Q                
4.  Sho Kawamoto (Japan)                             1:49.41                  
5.  Jacob Rozani (South Africa)                      1:49.79                  
6.  Jozef Repcik (Slovakia)                          1:49.95                  
7.  Nijel Amos (Botswana)                            1:50.46                  
8.  Kevin Lopez (Spain)                              1:53.41                  
Heat 4
1.  Alfred Kipketer (Kenya)                          1:46.61 Q                
2.  Andreas Bube (Denmark)                           1:46.67 Q                
3.  Yassine Hathat (Algeria)                         1:46.81 Q                
4.  Alvaro De Arriba (Spain)                         1:46.86                  
5.  Wesley Vasquez (Puerto Rico)                     1:46.96                  
6.  Charles Jock (U.S.)                              1:47.06                  
7.  Elliot Giles (Britain)                           1:47.88                  
8.  Yiech Pur Biel (Refugee Olympic Team)            1:54.67                  
9.  Joshua Ilustre (Guam)                            1:58.85                  
Heat 3
1.  David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya)                     1:45.09 Q                
2.  Reinhardt Van Rensburg (South Africa)            1:45.67 Q                
3.  Michael Rimmer (Britain)                         1:45.99 Q                
4.  Clayton Murphy (U.S.)                            1:46.18                  
5.  Jinson Johnson (India)                           1:47.27                  
6.  Anthony Romaniw (Canada)                         1:47.59                  
7.  Lutimar Paes (Brazil)                            1:48.38                  
8.  Benjamin Enzema (Equatorial Guinea)              1:52.14                  
9.  Alex Beddoes (Cook Islands)                      1:52.76                  
Heat 2
1.  Adam Kszczot (Poland)                            1:45.83 Q                
2.  Ferguson Rotich (Kenya)                          1:46.00 Q                
3.  Andres Arroyo (Puerto Rico)                      1:46.17 Q                
4.  Hamada Mohamed (Egypt)                           1:46.65                  
5.  Rafith Rodriguez (Colombia)                      1:46.65                  
6.  Boitumelo Masilo (Botswana)                      1:48.48                  
7.  Luke Mathews (Australia)                         1:50.17                  
8.  Brice Etes (Monaco)                              1:50.40                  
Heat 1
1.  Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti)                     1:45.48 Q                
2.  Amel Tuka (Bosnia and Herzegovina)               1:45.72 Q                
3.  Boris Berian (U.S.)                              1:45.87 Q                
4.  Kleberson Davide (Brazil)                        1:46.14                  
5.  Zan Rudolf (Slovenia)                            1:46.93                  
6.  Antoine Gakeme (Burundi)                         1:47.46                  
7.  Musa Hajdari (Kosovo)                            1:48.41                  
.   Abraham Rotich (Bahrain)                         DSQ                      
Qualified for Next Round
1.   David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya)          1 minute 45.09 seconds 
2.   Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti)          1:45.48                
3.   Reinhardt Van Rensburg (South Africa) 1:45.67                
4.   Amel Tuka (Bosnia and Herzegovina)    1:45.72                
5.   Adam Kszczot (Poland)                 1:45.83                
6.   Boris Berian (U.S.)                   1:45.87                
7.   Brandon McBride (Canada)              1:45.99                
7.   Michael Rimmer (Britain)              1:45.99                
9.   Ferguson Rotich (Kenya)               1:46.00                
10.  Kleberson Davide (Brazil)             1:46.14                
11.  Andres Arroyo (Puerto Rico)           1:46.17                
12.  Clayton Murphy (U.S.)                 1:46.18                
13.  Marcin Lewandowski (Poland)           1:46.35                
14.  Mark English (Ireland)                1:46.40                
15.  Alfred Kipketer (Kenya)               1:46.61                
16.  Hamada Mohamed (Egypt)                1:46.65                
18.  Andreas Bube (Denmark)                1:46.67                
19.  Yassine Hathat (Algeria)              1:46.81                
30.  Pierre-Ambroise Bosse (France)        1:48.12                
31.  Mohammed Aman (Ethiopia)              1:48.33                
33.  Amine Belferar (Algeria)              1:48.40                
39.  Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria)           1:49.17                
40.  Mostafa Smaili (Morocco)              1:49.29                
42.  Giordano Benedetti (Italy)            1:49.40

