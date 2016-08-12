版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Men's 20km walk results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 20km walk result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Wang Zhen (China)                 1 hour 19 minutes 14 seconds 
2.   Cai Zelin (China)                 1:19:26                      
3.   Dane Bird-Smith (Australia)       1:19:37                      
4.   Caio Bonfim (Brazil)              1:19:42                      
5.   Christopher Linke (Germany)       1:20:00                      
6.   Tom Bosworth (Britain)            1:20:13                      
7.   Daisuke Matsunaga (Japan)         1:20:22                      
8.   Matteo Giupponi (Italy)           1:20:27                      
9.   Manuel Esteban Soto (Colombia)    1:20:36                      
10.  Evan Dunfee (Canada)              1:20:49                      
11.  Miguel Angel Lopez (Spain)        1:20:58                      
12.  Inaki Gomez (Canada)              1:21:12                      
13.  Manish Singh Rawat (India)        1:21:21                      
14.  Ever Palma (Mexico)               1:21:24                      
15.  Eider Arevalo (Colombia)          1:21:36                      
16.  Ruslan Dmytrenko (Ukraine)        1:21:40                      
17.  Kim Hyunsub (Korea)               1:21:44                      
18.  Hagen Pohle (Germany)             1:21:44                      
19.  Jakub Jelonek (Poland)            1:21:52                      
20.  Alexandros Papamihail (Greece)    1:21:55                      
21.  Isamu Fujisawa (Japan)            1:22:03                      
22.  Alvaro Martin (Spain)             1:22:11                      
23.  Pedro Gomez (Mexico)              1:22:22                      
24.  Richard Vargas (Venezuela)        1:22:23                      
25.  Yerko Araya (Chile)               1:22:23                      
26.  Marius Ziukas (Lithuania)         1:22:27                      
27.  Benjamin Thorne (Canada)          1:22:28                      
28.  Mate Helebrandt (Hungary)         1:22:31                      
29.  Luis Fernando Lopez (Colombia)    1:22:32                      
30.  Ersin Tacir (Turkey)              1:22:53                      
31.  Joao Vieira (Portugal)            1:23:03                      
32.  Anton Kucmin (Slovakia)           1:23:17                      
33.  Rhydian Cowley (Australia)        1:23:30                      
34.  Georgiy Sheiko (Kazakhstan)       1:23:31                      
35.  Ihor Hlavan (Ukraine)             1:23:32                      
36.  Brian Pintado (Ecuador)           1:23:44                      
37.  Hassanine Sebei (Tunisia)         1:23:44                      
38.  Nils Brembach (Germany)           1:23:46                      
39.  Chen Ding (China)                 1:23:54                      
40.  Nazar Kovalenko (Ukraine)         1:24:40                      
41.  Paolo Yurivilca (Peru)            1:24:48                      
42.  Eiki Takahashi (Japan)            1:24:59                      
43.  Aliaksandr Liakhovich (Belarus)   1:25:04                      
44.  Lebogang Shange (South Africa)    1:25:07                      
45.  Marco Antonio Rodriguez (Bolivia) 1:25:11                      
46.  Alex Wright (Ireland)             1:25:25                      
47.  Artur Brzozowski (Poland)         1:25:29                      
48.  Erik Tysse (Norway)               1:26:06                      
49.  Kevin Campion (France)            1:26:22                      
50.  Erick Barrondo (Guatemala)        1:27:01                      
51.  Juan Manuel Cano (Argentina)      1:27:27                      
52.  Julio Cesar Salazar (Mexico)      1:27:38                      
53.  Sergio Vieira (Portugal)          1:27:39                      
54.  Hamid Reza Zouravand (Iran)       1:27:45                      
55.  Francisco Arcilla (Spain)         1:27:50                      
56.  Jose Maria Raymundo (Guatemala)   1:29:07                      
57.  Choe Byeong Kwang (Korea)         1:29:08                      
58.  Wayne Snyman (South Africa)       1:29:20                      
59.  Marius Savelskis (Lithuania)      1:29:26                      
60.  Thanh Ngung Nguyen (Vietnam)      1:30:01                      
61.  Byun Youngjun (Korea)             1:30:38                      
62.  Mert Atli (Turkey)                1:31:36                      
63.  Moacir Zimmermann (Brazil)        1:33:58                      
.    Samuel Gathimba (Kenya)           DNF                          
.    Simon Wachira (Kenya)             DNF                          
.    Perseus Karlstroem (Sweden)       DNF                          
.    Dzianis Simanovich (Belarus)      DNF                          
.    Jose Alessandro Bagio (Brazil)    DNF                          
.    Mauricio Arteaga (Ecuador)        DSQ                          
.    Andres Chocho (Ecuador)           DSQ                          
.    Krishnan Ganapathi (India)        DSQ                          
.    Lukasz Nowak (Poland)             DSQ                          
.    Quentin Rew (New Zealand)         DSQ                          
.    Gurmeet Singh (India)             DSQ

