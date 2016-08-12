UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Men's 20km walk results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 20km walk result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Wang Zhen (China) 1 hour 19 minutes 14 seconds 2. Cai Zelin (China) 1:19:26 3. Dane Bird-Smith (Australia) 1:19:37 4. Caio Bonfim (Brazil) 1:19:42 5. Christopher Linke (Germany) 1:20:00 6. Tom Bosworth (Britain) 1:20:13 7. Daisuke Matsunaga (Japan) 1:20:22 8. Matteo Giupponi (Italy) 1:20:27 9. Manuel Esteban Soto (Colombia) 1:20:36 10. Evan Dunfee (Canada) 1:20:49 11. Miguel Angel Lopez (Spain) 1:20:58 12. Inaki Gomez (Canada) 1:21:12 13. Manish Singh Rawat (India) 1:21:21 14. Ever Palma (Mexico) 1:21:24 15. Eider Arevalo (Colombia) 1:21:36 16. Ruslan Dmytrenko (Ukraine) 1:21:40 17. Kim Hyunsub (Korea) 1:21:44 18. Hagen Pohle (Germany) 1:21:44 19. Jakub Jelonek (Poland) 1:21:52 20. Alexandros Papamihail (Greece) 1:21:55 21. Isamu Fujisawa (Japan) 1:22:03 22. Alvaro Martin (Spain) 1:22:11 23. Pedro Gomez (Mexico) 1:22:22 24. Richard Vargas (Venezuela) 1:22:23 25. Yerko Araya (Chile) 1:22:23 26. Marius Ziukas (Lithuania) 1:22:27 27. Benjamin Thorne (Canada) 1:22:28 28. Mate Helebrandt (Hungary) 1:22:31 29. Luis Fernando Lopez (Colombia) 1:22:32 30. Ersin Tacir (Turkey) 1:22:53 31. Joao Vieira (Portugal) 1:23:03 32. Anton Kucmin (Slovakia) 1:23:17 33. Rhydian Cowley (Australia) 1:23:30 34. Georgiy Sheiko (Kazakhstan) 1:23:31 35. Ihor Hlavan (Ukraine) 1:23:32 36. Brian Pintado (Ecuador) 1:23:44 37. Hassanine Sebei (Tunisia) 1:23:44 38. Nils Brembach (Germany) 1:23:46 39. Chen Ding (China) 1:23:54 40. Nazar Kovalenko (Ukraine) 1:24:40 41. Paolo Yurivilca (Peru) 1:24:48 42. Eiki Takahashi (Japan) 1:24:59 43. Aliaksandr Liakhovich (Belarus) 1:25:04 44. Lebogang Shange (South Africa) 1:25:07 45. Marco Antonio Rodriguez (Bolivia) 1:25:11 46. Alex Wright (Ireland) 1:25:25 47. Artur Brzozowski (Poland) 1:25:29 48. Erik Tysse (Norway) 1:26:06 49. Kevin Campion (France) 1:26:22 50. Erick Barrondo (Guatemala) 1:27:01 51. Juan Manuel Cano (Argentina) 1:27:27 52. Julio Cesar Salazar (Mexico) 1:27:38 53. Sergio Vieira (Portugal) 1:27:39 54. Hamid Reza Zouravand (Iran) 1:27:45 55. Francisco Arcilla (Spain) 1:27:50 56. Jose Maria Raymundo (Guatemala) 1:29:07 57. Choe Byeong Kwang (Korea) 1:29:08 58. Wayne Snyman (South Africa) 1:29:20 59. Marius Savelskis (Lithuania) 1:29:26 60. Thanh Ngung Nguyen (Vietnam) 1:30:01 61. Byun Youngjun (Korea) 1:30:38 62. Mert Atli (Turkey) 1:31:36 63. Moacir Zimmermann (Brazil) 1:33:58 . Samuel Gathimba (Kenya) DNF . Simon Wachira (Kenya) DNF . Perseus Karlstroem (Sweden) DNF . Dzianis Simanovich (Belarus) DNF . Jose Alessandro Bagio (Brazil) DNF . Mauricio Arteaga (Ecuador) DSQ . Andres Chocho (Ecuador) DSQ . Krishnan Ganapathi (India) DSQ . Lukasz Nowak (Poland) DSQ . Quentin Rew (New Zealand) DSQ . Gurmeet Singh (India) DSQ
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.