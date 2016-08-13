Olympics-Athletics-Men's 400m round 1 results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 400m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Heat 7 1. Ali Khamis Khamis (Bahrain) 45.12 seconds Q 2. Steven Gardiner (Bahamas) 45.24 Q 3. Liemarvin Bonevacia (Netherlands) 45.49 Q 4. Rafal Omelko (Poland) 45.54 5. Pavel Maslak (Czech Republic) 45.54 6. Mohammed Anas (India) 45.95 7. Orukpe Erayokan (Nigeria) 47.42 8. Yuzo Kanemaru (Japan) 48.38 Heat 6 1. Kirani James (Grenada) 44.93 Q 2. Rusheen McDonald (Jamaica) 45.22 Q 3. Matthew Hudson-Smith (Britain) 45.26 Q 4. David Verburg (U.S.) 45.48 5. Winston George (Guyana) 45.77 6. Abbas Abubakar Abbas (Bahrain) 46.01 7. Diego Palomeque (Colombia) 46.48 Heat 5 1. LaShawn Merritt (U.S.) 45.28 Q 2. Abdalelah Haroun (Qatar) 45.76 Q 3. Isaac Makwala (Botswana) 45.91 Q 4. Vitaliy Butrym (Ukraine) 45.92 5. Donald Blair-Sanford (Israel) 46.06 6. Deon Lendore (Trinidad and Tobago) 46.15 7. Hederson Estefani (Brazil) 46.68 Heat 4 1. Lalonde Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 45.24 Q 2. Luka Janezic (Slovenia) 45.33 Q 3. Baboloki Tirelo Thebe (Botswana) 45.41 Q 4. Chris Brown (Bahamas) 45.56 5. Martyn Rooney (Britain) 45.60 6. Julian Walsh (Japan) 46.37 7. Gustavo Cuesta (Dominican Republic) 46.92 8. James Chiengjiek (Refugee Olympic Team) 52.89 Heat 3 1. Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa) 45.26 Q 2. Luguelin Santos (Dominican Republic) 45.61 Q 3. Javon Francis (Jamaica) 45.88 Q 4. Jonathan Borlee (Belgium) 46.01 5. Alonzo Russell (Bahamas) 46.23 6. Alphas Leken Kishoyian (Kenya) 46.74 7. Brandon Valentine-Parris (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) 47.62 Heat 2 1. Bralon Taplin (Grenada) 45.15 Q 2. Nery Brenes (Costa Rica) 45.53 Q 3. Karabo Sibanda (Botswana) 45.56 Q 4. Matteo Galvan (Italy) 46.07 5. Raymond Kibet (Kenya) 46.15 6. Mehboob Ali (Pakistan) 48.37 7. Bachir Mahamat (Chad) 48.59 . Anas Beshr (Egypt) DSQ Heat 1 1. Machel Cedenio (Trinidad and Tobago) 44.98 Q 2. Gil Roberts (U.S.) 45.27 Q 3. Yoandys Lescay (Cuba) 45.36 Q 4. Fitzroy Dunkley (Jamaica) 45.66 5. Kevin Borlee (Belgium) 45.90 6. Alberth Bravo (Venezuela) 46.15 7. Alexander Lerionka Sampao (Kenya) 46.62 8. Djibo Idrissa Ousseini (Niger) 50.06 Qualified for Next Round 1. Kirani James (Grenada) 44.93 seconds 2. Machel Cedenio (Trinidad and Tobago) 44.98 3. Ali Khamis Khamis (Bahrain) 45.12 4. Bralon Taplin (Grenada) 45.15 5. Rusheen McDonald (Jamaica) 45.22 6. Steven Gardiner (Bahamas) 45.24 6. Lalonde Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 45.24 8. Matthew Hudson-Smith (Britain) 45.26 8. Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa) 45.26 10. Gil Roberts (U.S.) 45.27 11. LaShawn Merritt (U.S.) 45.28 12. Luka Janezic (Slovenia) 45.33 13. Yoandys Lescay (Cuba) 45.36 14. Baboloki Tirelo Thebe (Botswana) 45.41 15. David Verburg (U.S.) 45.48 16. Liemarvin Bonevacia (Netherlands) 45.49 17. Nery Brenes (Costa Rica) 45.53 18. Rafal Omelko (Poland) 45.54 19. Pavel Maslak (Czech Republic) 45.54 20. Karabo Sibanda (Botswana) 45.56 23. Luguelin Santos (Dominican Republic) 45.61 25. Abdalelah Haroun (Qatar) 45.76 27. Javon Francis (Jamaica) 45.88 29. Isaac Makwala (Botswana) 45.91