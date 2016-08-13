版本:
2016年 8月 13日 星期六 09:51 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Men's long jump qualification results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's long jump qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Group B
1.   Wang Jianan (China)               8.24 Q metres 
2.   Jarrion Lawson (U.S.)             7.99          
3.   Fabrice Lapierre (Australia)      7.96          
4.   Damar Forbes (Jamaica)            7.85          
5.   Radek Juska (Czech Republic)      7.84          
6.   Maykel Masso (Cuba)               7.81          
7.   Chan Ming Tai (Hong Kong, China)  7.79          
8.   Bachana Khorava (Georgia)         7.77          
9.   Jean Marie Okutu (Spain)          7.75          
10.  Stefan Brits (South Africa)       7.71          
11.  Kanstantsin Barycheuski (Belarus) 7.67          
12.  Ankit Sharma (India)              7.67          
13.  Mike Hartfield (U.S.)             7.66          
14.  Higor Alves (Brazil)              7.59          
15.  Mohammad Arzandeh (Iran)          7.31          
16.  Alyn Camara (Germany)             5.16          
Group A
1.   Jeff Henderson (U.S.)             8.20 Q        
2.   Emiliano Lasa (Uruguay)           8.14          
3.   Luvo Manyonga (South Africa)      8.12          
4.   Ruswahl Samaai (South Africa)     8.03          
5.   Henry Frayne (Australia)          8.01          
6.   Huang Changzhou (China)           7.95          
7.   Greg Rutherford (Britain)         7.90          
8.   Kafetien Gomis (France)           7.89          
9.   Kim Deokhyeon (Korea)             7.82          
10.  Tyrone Smith (Bermuda)            7.81          
11.  Fabian Heinle (Germany)           7.79          
12.  Izmir Smajlaj (Albania)           7.72          
13.  Michel Torneus (Sweden)           7.65          
14.  Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece)      7.64          
.    Gao Xinglong (China)              NoM           
.    Aubrey Smith (Jamaica)            NoM           
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Wang Jianan (China)           8.24 metres 
2.   Jeff Henderson (U.S.)         8.20        
3.   Emiliano Lasa (Uruguay)       8.14        
4.   Luvo Manyonga (South Africa)  8.12        
5.   Ruswahl Samaai (South Africa) 8.03        
6.   Henry Frayne (Australia)      8.01        
7.   Jarrion Lawson (U.S.)         7.99        
8.   Fabrice Lapierre (Australia)  7.96        
9.   Huang Changzhou (China)       7.95        
10.  Greg Rutherford (Britain)     7.90        
11.  Kafetien Gomis (France)       7.89        
12.  Damar Forbes (Jamaica)        7.85

