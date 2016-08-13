Olympics-Athletics-Men's long jump qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's long jump qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Group B 1. Wang Jianan (China) 8.24 Q metres 2. Jarrion Lawson (U.S.) 7.99 3. Fabrice Lapierre (Australia) 7.96 4. Damar Forbes (Jamaica) 7.85 5. Radek Juska (Czech Republic) 7.84 6. Maykel Masso (Cuba) 7.81 7. Chan Ming Tai (Hong Kong, China) 7.79 8. Bachana Khorava (Georgia) 7.77 9. Jean Marie Okutu (Spain) 7.75 10. Stefan Brits (South Africa) 7.71 11. Kanstantsin Barycheuski (Belarus) 7.67 12. Ankit Sharma (India) 7.67 13. Mike Hartfield (U.S.) 7.66 14. Higor Alves (Brazil) 7.59 15. Mohammad Arzandeh (Iran) 7.31 16. Alyn Camara (Germany) 5.16 Group A 1. Jeff Henderson (U.S.) 8.20 Q 2. Emiliano Lasa (Uruguay) 8.14 3. Luvo Manyonga (South Africa) 8.12 4. Ruswahl Samaai (South Africa) 8.03 5. Henry Frayne (Australia) 8.01 6. Huang Changzhou (China) 7.95 7. Greg Rutherford (Britain) 7.90 8. Kafetien Gomis (France) 7.89 9. Kim Deokhyeon (Korea) 7.82 10. Tyrone Smith (Bermuda) 7.81 11. Fabian Heinle (Germany) 7.79 12. Izmir Smajlaj (Albania) 7.72 13. Michel Torneus (Sweden) 7.65 14. Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece) 7.64 . Gao Xinglong (China) NoM . Aubrey Smith (Jamaica) NoM Qualified for Next Round 1. Wang Jianan (China) 8.24 metres 2. Jeff Henderson (U.S.) 8.20 3. Emiliano Lasa (Uruguay) 8.14 4. Luvo Manyonga (South Africa) 8.12 5. Ruswahl Samaai (South Africa) 8.03 6. Henry Frayne (Australia) 8.01 7. Jarrion Lawson (U.S.) 7.99 8. Fabrice Lapierre (Australia) 7.96 9. Huang Changzhou (China) 7.95 10. Greg Rutherford (Britain) 7.90 11. Kafetien Gomis (France) 7.89 12. Damar Forbes (Jamaica) 7.85
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.