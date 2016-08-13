版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 20:48 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Men's 100m preliminary round results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 100m preliminary round results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Heat 3
1.  Rodman Teltull (Palau)                     10.53 seconds Q 
2.  Timothee Yap (Singapore)                   10.84 Q         
3.  Mohammad Fakhri Ismail (Brunei Darussalam) 10.92           
4.  Ishmail Kamara (Sierra Leone)              10.95           
5.  Kitson Kapiriel (Micronesia)               11.42           
6.  Jidou El Moctar (Mauritania)               11.44           
7.  Etimoni Timuani (Tuvalu)                   11.81           
Heat 2
1.  Saaid Hassan (Maldives)                    10.43 Q         
2.  Siueni Filimone (Tonga)                    10.76 Q         
3.  Luke Bezzina (Malta)                       11.04           
4.  Masbah Ahmmed (Bangladesh)                 11.34           
5.  Isaac Silafau (American Samoa)             11.51           
6.  John Ruka (Kiribati)                       11.65           
7.  Hermenegildo Leite (Angola)                11.65           
Heat 1
1.  Riste Pandev (FYR Macedonia)               10.72 Q         
2.  Sudirman Hadi (Indonesia)                  10.77 Q         
3.  Mohammed Abukhousa (Palestine)             10.82           
4.  Holder Da Silva (Guinea-Bissau)            10.97           
5.  Wilfried Bingangoye (Gabon)                11.03           
6.  Mohamed Lamine Dansoko (Guinea)            11.05           
7.  Abdul Wahab Zahiri (Afghanistan)           11.56           
8.  Richson Simeon (Marshall Islands)          11.81           
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Saaid Hassan (Maldives)                    10.43 seconds 
2.  Rodman Teltull (Palau)                     10.53         
3.  Riste Pandev (FYR Macedonia)               10.72         
4.  Siueni Filimone (Tonga)                    10.76         
5.  Sudirman Hadi (Indonesia)                  10.77         
6.  Mohammed Abukhousa (Palestine)             10.82         
7.  Timothee Yap (Singapore)                   10.84         
8.  Mohammad Fakhri Ismail (Brunei Darussalam) 10.92

