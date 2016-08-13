版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Men's discus throw final results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's discus throw final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Christoph Harting (Germany)    68.37 metres 
2.   Piotr Malachowski (Poland)     67.55        
3.   Daniel Jasinski (Germany)      67.05        
4.   Martin Kupper (Estonia)        66.58        
5.   Gerd Kanter (Estonia)          65.10        
6.   Lukas Weisshaidinger (Austria) 64.95        
7.   Zoltan Koevago (Hungary)       64.50        
8.   Apostolos Parellis (Cyprus)    63.72        
9.   Philip Milanov (Belgium)       62.22        
10.  Axel Haerstedt (Sweden)        62.12        
11.  Mason Finley (U.S.)            62.05        
12.  Andrius Gudzius (Lithuania)    60.66

