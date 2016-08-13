Olympics-Athletics-Men's 400m semifinal results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 400m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Semifinal 3 1. Bralon Taplin (Grenada) 44.44 seconds Q 2. Matthew Hudson-Smith (Britain) 44.48 Q 3. Ali Khamis Khamis (Bahrain) 44.49 4. Gil Roberts (U.S.) 44.65 5. Steven Gardiner (Bahamas) 44.72 6. Yoandys Lescay (Cuba) 45.00 7. Rafal Omelko (Poland) 45.28 8. Isaac Makwala (Botswana) 46.60 Semifinal 2 1. Machel Cedenio (Trinidad and Tobago) 44.39 Q 2. Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa) 44.45 Q 3. Pavel Maslak (Czech Republic) 45.06 4. Luka Janezic (Slovenia) 45.07 5. David Verburg (U.S.) 45.61 6. Rusheen McDonald (Jamaica) 46.12 7. Abdalelah Haroun (Qatar) 46.66 . Baboloki Tirelo Thebe (Botswana) DNS Semifinal 1 1. Kirani James (Grenada) 44.02 Q 2. LaShawn Merritt (U.S.) 44.21 Q 3. Karabo Sibanda (Botswana) 44.47 4. Luguelin Santos (Dominican Republic) 44.71 5. Javon Francis (Jamaica) 44.96 6. Nery Brenes (Costa Rica) 45.02 7. Liemarvin Bonevacia (Netherlands) 45.03 8. Lalonde Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 45.13 Qualified for Next Round 1. Kirani James (Grenada) 44.02 seconds 2. LaShawn Merritt (U.S.) 44.21 3. Machel Cedenio (Trinidad and Tobago) 44.39 4. Bralon Taplin (Grenada) 44.44 5. Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa) 44.45 6. Karabo Sibanda (Botswana) 44.47 7. Matthew Hudson-Smith (Britain) 44.48 8. Ali Khamis Khamis (Bahrain) 44.49
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.