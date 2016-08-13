版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Men's 400m semifinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 400m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Semifinal 3
1.  Bralon Taplin (Grenada)              44.44 seconds Q 
2.  Matthew Hudson-Smith (Britain)       44.48 Q         
3.  Ali Khamis Khamis (Bahrain)          44.49           
4.  Gil Roberts (U.S.)                   44.65           
5.  Steven Gardiner (Bahamas)            44.72           
6.  Yoandys Lescay (Cuba)                45.00           
7.  Rafal Omelko (Poland)                45.28           
8.  Isaac Makwala (Botswana)             46.60           
Semifinal 2
1.  Machel Cedenio (Trinidad and Tobago) 44.39 Q         
2.  Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa)     44.45 Q         
3.  Pavel Maslak (Czech Republic)        45.06           
4.  Luka Janezic (Slovenia)              45.07           
5.  David Verburg (U.S.)                 45.61           
6.  Rusheen McDonald (Jamaica)           46.12           
7.  Abdalelah Haroun (Qatar)             46.66           
.   Baboloki Tirelo Thebe (Botswana)     DNS             
Semifinal 1
1.  Kirani James (Grenada)               44.02 Q         
2.  LaShawn Merritt (U.S.)               44.21 Q         
3.  Karabo Sibanda (Botswana)            44.47           
4.  Luguelin Santos (Dominican Republic) 44.71           
5.  Javon Francis (Jamaica)              44.96           
6.  Nery Brenes (Costa Rica)             45.02           
7.  Liemarvin Bonevacia (Netherlands)    45.03           
8.  Lalonde Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 45.13           
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Kirani James (Grenada)               44.02 seconds 
2.  LaShawn Merritt (U.S.)               44.21         
3.  Machel Cedenio (Trinidad and Tobago) 44.39         
4.  Bralon Taplin (Grenada)              44.44         
5.  Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa)     44.45         
6.  Karabo Sibanda (Botswana)            44.47         
7.  Matthew Hudson-Smith (Britain)       44.48         
8.  Ali Khamis Khamis (Bahrain)          44.49

