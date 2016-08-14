UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Men's 10000m results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 10000m result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. Mohamed Farah (Britain) 27 minutes 5.17 seconds 2. Paul Kipngetich Tanui (Kenya) 27:05.64 3. Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia) 27:06.26 4. Yigrem Demelash (Ethiopia) 27:06.27 5. Galen Rupp (U.S.) 27:08.92 6. Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda) 27:10.06 7. Bedan Karoki Muchiri (Kenya) 27:22.93 8. Zersenay Tadese (Eritrea) 27:23.86 9. Nguse Tesfaldet Amlosom (Eritrea) 27:30.79 10. Abraham Cheroben (Bahrain) 27:31.86 11. Geoffrey Kamworor (Kenya) 27:31.94 12. Zane Robertson (New Zealand) 27:33.67 13. Polat Kemboi Arikan (Turkey) 27:35.50 14. Leonard Korir (U.S.) 27:35.65 15. Abadi Hadis Embaye (Ethiopia) 27:36.34 16. David McNeill (Australia) 27:51.71 17. Suguru Osako (Japan) 27:51.94 18. Stephen Mokoka (South Africa) 27:54.57 19. Shadrack Kipchirchir (U.S.) 27:58.32 20. Bashir Abdi (Belgium) 28:01.49 21. Luis Ostos (Peru) 28:02.03 22. Moses Martin Kurong (Uganda) 28:03.38 23. Timothy Toroitich (Uganda) 28:04.84 24. Goitom Kifle (Eritrea) 28:15.99 25. Andy Vernon (Britain) 28:19.36 26. El Hassan El Abbassi (Bahrain) 28:20.17 27. Olivier Irabaruta (Burundi) 28:32.75 28. Ben St Lawrence (Australia) 28:46.32 29. Yuta Shitara (Japan) 28:55.23 30. Kota Murayama (Japan) 29:02.51 31. Ross Millington (Britain) 29:14.95 32. Mohammed Ahmed (Canada) 29:32.84 . Hassan Chani (Bahrain) DNF . Ali Kaya (Turkey) DNF
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.