UPDATE 1-Olympics-Athletics-Men's 10000m results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 10000m result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Mohamed Farah (Britain)           27 minutes 5.17 seconds 
2.   Paul Kipngetich Tanui (Kenya)     27:05.64                
3.   Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia)           27:06.26                
4.   Yigrem Demelash (Ethiopia)        27:06.27                
5.   Galen Rupp (U.S.)                 27:08.92                
6.   Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda)         27:10.06                
7.   Bedan Karoki Muchiri (Kenya)      27:22.93                
8.   Zersenay Tadese (Eritrea)         27:23.86                
9.   Nguse Tesfaldet Amlosom (Eritrea) 27:30.79                
10.  Abraham Cheroben (Bahrain)        27:31.86                
11.  Geoffrey Kamworor (Kenya)         27:31.94                
12.  Zane Robertson (New Zealand)      27:33.67                
13.  Polat Kemboi Arikan (Turkey)      27:35.50                
14.  Leonard Korir (U.S.)              27:35.65                
15.  Abadi Hadis Embaye (Ethiopia)     27:36.34                
16.  David McNeill (Australia)         27:51.71                
17.  Suguru Osako (Japan)              27:51.94                
18.  Stephen Mokoka (South Africa)     27:54.57                
19.  Shadrack Kipchirchir (U.S.)       27:58.32                
20.  Bashir Abdi (Belgium)             28:01.49                
21.  Luis Ostos (Peru)                 28:02.03                
22.  Moses Martin Kurong (Uganda)      28:03.38                
23.  Timothy Toroitich (Uganda)        28:04.84                
24.  Goitom Kifle (Eritrea)            28:15.99                
25.  Andy Vernon (Britain)             28:19.36                
26.  El Hassan El Abbassi (Bahrain)    28:20.17                
27.  Olivier Irabaruta (Burundi)       28:32.75                
28.  Ben St Lawrence (Australia)       28:46.32                
29.  Yuta Shitara (Japan)              28:55.23                
30.  Kota Murayama (Japan)             29:02.51                
31.  Ross Millington (Britain)         29:14.95                
32.  Mohammed Ahmed (Canada)           29:32.84                
.    Hassan Chani (Bahrain)            DNF                     
.    Ali Kaya (Turkey)                 DNF

