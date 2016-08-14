版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 09:24 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Men's long jump final results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's long jump final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Jeff Henderson (U.S.)         8.38 metres 
2.   Luvo Manyonga (South Africa)  8.37        
3.   Greg Rutherford (Britain)     8.29        
4.   Jarrion Lawson (U.S.)         8.25        
5.   Wang Jianan (China)           8.17        
6.   Emiliano Lasa (Uruguay)       8.10        
7.   Henry Frayne (Australia)      8.06        
8.   Kafetien Gomis (France)       8.05        
9.   Ruswahl Samaai (South Africa) 7.97        
10.  Fabrice Lapierre (Australia)  7.87        
11.  Huang Changzhou (China)       7.86        
12.  Damar Forbes (Jamaica)        7.82

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐