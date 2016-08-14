版本:
2016年 8月 14日

Olympics-Athletics-Men's 800m semifinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 800m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Semifinal 3
1.  David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya)          1 minute 43.88 seconds Q 
2.  Clayton Murphy (U.S.)                 1:44.30 Q                
3.  Adam Kszczot (Poland)                 1:44.70                  
4.  Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti)          1:45.19                  
5.  Mark English (Ireland)                1:45.93                  
6.  Giordano Benedetti (Italy)            1:46.41                  
7.  Amine Belferar (Algeria)              1:46.55                  
8.  Hamada Mohamed (Egypt)                1:48.17                  
Semifinal 2
1.  Alfred Kipketer (Kenya)               1:44.38 Q                
2.  Boris Berian (U.S.)                   1:44.56 Q                
3.  Yassine Hathat (Algeria)              1:44.81                  
4.  Amel Tuka (Bosnia and Herzegovina)    1:45.24                  
5.  Reinhardt Van Rensburg (South Africa) 1:45.33                  
6.  Brandon McBride (Canada)              1:45.41                  
7.  Andreas Bube (Denmark)                1:45.87                  
8.  Mohammed Aman (Ethiopia)              1:46.14                  
Semifinal 1
1.  Pierre-Ambroise Bosse (France)        1:43.85 Q                
2.  Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria)           1:43.85 Q                
3.  Marcin Lewandowski (Poland)           1:44.56                  
4.  Ferguson Rotich (Kenya)               1:44.65                  
5.  Mostafa Smaili (Morocco)              1:45.78                  
6.  Kleberson Davide (Brazil)             1:46.19                  
7.  Andres Arroyo (Puerto Rico)           1:46.74                  
8.  Michael Rimmer (Britain)              1:46.80                  
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Pierre-Ambroise Bosse (France) 1 minute 43.85 seconds 
2.  Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria)    1:43.85                
3.  David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya)   1:43.88                
4.  Clayton Murphy (U.S.)          1:44.30                
5.  Alfred Kipketer (Kenya)        1:44.38                
6.  Boris Berian (U.S.)            1:44.56                
6.  Marcin Lewandowski (Poland)    1:44.56                
8.  Ferguson Rotich (Kenya)        1:44.65

