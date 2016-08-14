Olympics-Athletics-Men's pole vault qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's pole vault qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. Group B 1. Konstadinos Filippidis (Greece) 5.70 metres 2. Thiago Braz da Silva (Brazil) 5.70 3. Shawnacy Barber (Canada) 5.70 4. Michal Balner (Czech Republic) 5.60 5. Yao Jie (China) 5.60 6. Mareks Arents (Latvia) 5.45 6. Huang Bokai (China) 5.45 6. Stanley Joseph (France) 5.45 6. Kevin Menaldo (France) 5.45 6. Pawel Wojciechowski (Poland) 5.45 11. Robert Renner (Slovenia) 5.45 12. Ivan Horvat (Croatia) 5.30 13. Logan Cunningham (U.S.) 5.30 13. Karsten Dilla (Germany) 5.30 13. Cale Simmons (U.S.) 5.30 . Seito Yamamoto (Japan) NoM Group A 1. Sam Kendricks (U.S.) 5.70 2. Renaud Lavillenie (France) 5.70 2. Xue Changrui (China) 5.70 4. Piotr Lisek (Poland) 5.70 5. German Chiaraviglio (Argentina) 5.70 5. Jan Kudlicka (Czech Republic) 5.70 7. Pauls Pujats (Latvia) 5.60 7. Daichi Sawano (Japan) 5.60 9. Robert Sobera (Poland) 5.60 10. Kurtis Marschall (Australia) 5.60 11. Hiroki Ogita (Japan) 5.45 12. Luke Cutts (Britain) 5.45 12. Augusto Dutra (Brazil) 5.45 14. Tobias Scherbarth (Germany) 5.45 15. Raphael Holzdeppe (Germany) 5.45 . Melker Svaerd Jacobsson (Sweden) DNS Qualified for Next Round 1. Sam Kendricks (U.S.) 5.70 metres 2. Konstadinos Filippidis (Greece) 5.70 3. Thiago Braz da Silva (Brazil) 5.70 4. Renaud Lavillenie (France) 5.70 4. Xue Changrui (China) 5.70 6. Piotr Lisek (Poland) 5.70 7. Shawnacy Barber (Canada) 5.70 7. German Chiaraviglio (Argentina) 5.70 7. Jan Kudlicka (Czech Republic) 5.70 10. Michal Balner (Czech Republic) 5.60 10. Pauls Pujats (Latvia) 5.60 10. Daichi Sawano (Japan) 5.60
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.