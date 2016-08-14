版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Men's pole vault qualification results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's pole vault qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Group B
1.   Konstadinos Filippidis (Greece)  5.70 metres 
2.   Thiago Braz da Silva (Brazil)    5.70        
3.   Shawnacy Barber (Canada)         5.70        
4.   Michal Balner (Czech Republic)   5.60        
5.   Yao Jie (China)                  5.60        
6.   Mareks Arents (Latvia)           5.45        
6.   Huang Bokai (China)              5.45        
6.   Stanley Joseph (France)          5.45        
6.   Kevin Menaldo (France)           5.45        
6.   Pawel Wojciechowski (Poland)     5.45        
11.  Robert Renner (Slovenia)         5.45        
12.  Ivan Horvat (Croatia)            5.30        
13.  Logan Cunningham (U.S.)          5.30        
13.  Karsten Dilla (Germany)          5.30        
13.  Cale Simmons (U.S.)              5.30        
.    Seito Yamamoto (Japan)           NoM         
Group A
1.   Sam Kendricks (U.S.)             5.70        
2.   Renaud Lavillenie (France)       5.70        
2.   Xue Changrui (China)             5.70        
4.   Piotr Lisek (Poland)             5.70        
5.   German Chiaraviglio (Argentina)  5.70        
5.   Jan Kudlicka (Czech Republic)    5.70        
7.   Pauls Pujats (Latvia)            5.60        
7.   Daichi Sawano (Japan)            5.60        
9.   Robert Sobera (Poland)           5.60        
10.  Kurtis Marschall (Australia)     5.60        
11.  Hiroki Ogita (Japan)             5.45        
12.  Luke Cutts (Britain)             5.45        
12.  Augusto Dutra (Brazil)           5.45        
14.  Tobias Scherbarth (Germany)      5.45        
15.  Raphael Holzdeppe (Germany)      5.45        
.    Melker Svaerd Jacobsson (Sweden) DNS         
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Sam Kendricks (U.S.)            5.70 metres 
2.   Konstadinos Filippidis (Greece) 5.70        
3.   Thiago Braz da Silva (Brazil)   5.70        
4.   Renaud Lavillenie (France)      5.70        
4.   Xue Changrui (China)            5.70        
6.   Piotr Lisek (Poland)            5.70        
7.   Shawnacy Barber (Canada)        5.70        
7.   German Chiaraviglio (Argentina) 5.70        
7.   Jan Kudlicka (Czech Republic)   5.70        
10.  Michal Balner (Czech Republic)  5.60        
10.  Pauls Pujats (Latvia)           5.60        
10.  Daichi Sawano (Japan)           5.60

