Olympics-Athletics-Men's 100m semifinal results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 100m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Semifinal 3
1.  Justin Gatlin (U.S.)                9.94 seconds Q 
2.  Yohan Blake (Jamaica)               10.01 Q        
3.  Christophe Lemaitre (France)        10.07          
4.  Su Bingtian (China)                 10.08          
5.  Kemarley Brown (Bahrain)            10.13          
6.  James Dasaolu (Britain)             10.16          
7.  Aska Cambridge (Japan)              10.17          
.   Daniel Bailey (Antigua and Barbuda) DNS            
Semifinal 2
1.  Usain Bolt (Jamaica)                9.86 Q         
2.  Andre De Grasse (Canada)            9.92 Q         
3.  Trayvon Bromell (U.S.)              10.01          
4.  Chijindu Ujah (Britain)             10.01          
5.  Ryota Yamagata (Japan)              10.05          
6.  Kim Collins (St. Kitts and Nevis)   10.12          
7.  Cejhae Greene (Antigua and Barbuda) 10.13          
.   Andrew Fisher (Bahrain)             DSQ            
Semifinal 1
1.  Jimmy Vicaut (France)               9.95 Q         
2.  Ben Youssef Meite (Ivory Coast)     9.97 Q         
3.  Akani Simbine (South Africa)        9.98           
4.  Jak Ali Harvey (Turkey)             10.03          
5.  Nickel Ashmeade (Jamaica)           10.05          
6.  Marvin Bracy (U.S.)                 10.08          
7.  Xie Zhenye (China)                  10.11          
8.  Hassan Taftian (Iran)               10.23          
Qualified for Next Round
1.  Usain Bolt (Jamaica)            9.86 seconds 
2.  Andre De Grasse (Canada)        9.92         
3.  Justin Gatlin (U.S.)            9.94         
4.  Jimmy Vicaut (France)           9.95         
5.  Ben Youssef Meite (Ivory Coast) 9.97         
6.  Akani Simbine (South Africa)    9.98         
7.  Yohan Blake (Jamaica)           10.01        
7.  Trayvon Bromell (U.S.)          10.01

