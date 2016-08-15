Olympics-Athletics-Men's 100m semifinal results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 100m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Semifinal 3 1. Justin Gatlin (U.S.) 9.94 seconds Q 2. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 10.01 Q 3. Christophe Lemaitre (France) 10.07 4. Su Bingtian (China) 10.08 5. Kemarley Brown (Bahrain) 10.13 6. James Dasaolu (Britain) 10.16 7. Aska Cambridge (Japan) 10.17 . Daniel Bailey (Antigua and Barbuda) DNS Semifinal 2 1. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) 9.86 Q 2. Andre De Grasse (Canada) 9.92 Q 3. Trayvon Bromell (U.S.) 10.01 4. Chijindu Ujah (Britain) 10.01 5. Ryota Yamagata (Japan) 10.05 6. Kim Collins (St. Kitts and Nevis) 10.12 7. Cejhae Greene (Antigua and Barbuda) 10.13 . Andrew Fisher (Bahrain) DSQ Semifinal 1 1. Jimmy Vicaut (France) 9.95 Q 2. Ben Youssef Meite (Ivory Coast) 9.97 Q 3. Akani Simbine (South Africa) 9.98 4. Jak Ali Harvey (Turkey) 10.03 5. Nickel Ashmeade (Jamaica) 10.05 6. Marvin Bracy (U.S.) 10.08 7. Xie Zhenye (China) 10.11 8. Hassan Taftian (Iran) 10.23 Qualified for Next Round 1. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) 9.86 seconds 2. Andre De Grasse (Canada) 9.92 3. Justin Gatlin (U.S.) 9.94 4. Jimmy Vicaut (France) 9.95 5. Ben Youssef Meite (Ivory Coast) 9.97 6. Akani Simbine (South Africa) 9.98 7. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 10.01 7. Trayvon Bromell (U.S.) 10.01
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.