2016年 8月 15日 星期一

Olympics-Athletics-Men's 400m final results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 400m final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Wayde van Niekerk (South Africa)     43.03 seconds WR 
2.  Kirani James (Grenada)               43.76            
3.  LaShawn Merritt (U.S.)               43.85            
4.  Machel Cedenio (Trinidad and Tobago) 44.01            
5.  Karabo Sibanda (Botswana)            44.25            
6.  Ali Khamis Khamis (Bahrain)          44.36            
7.  Bralon Taplin (Grenada)              44.45            
8.  Matthew Hudson-Smith (Britain)       44.61

