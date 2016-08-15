版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Men's 100m final results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 100m final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
1.  Usain Bolt (Jamaica)            9.81 seconds 
2.  Justin Gatlin (U.S.)            9.89         
3.  Andre De Grasse (Canada)        9.91         
4.  Yohan Blake (Jamaica)           9.93         
5.  Akani Simbine (South Africa)    9.94         
6.  Ben Youssef Meite (Ivory Coast) 9.96         
7.  Jimmy Vicaut (France)           10.04        
8.  Trayvon Bromell (U.S.)          10.06

