Olympics-Athletics-Men's high jump qualification results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's high jump qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Group B
1.   Derek Drouin (Canada)            2.29 metres 
1.   Tihomir Ivanov (Bulgaria)        2.29        
3.   Robert Grabarz (Britain)         2.29        
3.   Erik Kynard (U.S.)               2.29        
5.   Majed Aldin Ghazal (Syria)       2.29        
6.   Donald Thomas (Bahamas)          2.29        
7.   Jaroslav Baba (Czech Republic)   2.26        
7.   Dimitrios Chondrokoukis (Cyprus) 2.26        
9.   Nauraj Singh Randhawa (Malaysia) 2.26        
10.  Dmytro Yakovenko (Ukraine)       2.26        
11.  Bradley Adkins (U.S.)            2.26        
12.  David Smith (Puerto Rico)        2.26        
13.  Jamal Wilson (Bahamas)           2.22        
13.  Zhang Guowei (China)             2.22        
15.  Mateusz Przybylko (Germany)      2.22        
16.  Arturo Chavez (Peru)             2.22        
17.  Sylwester Bednarek (Poland)      2.22        
18.  Edgar Rivera (Mexico)            2.17        
18.  Talles Frederico Silva (Brazil)  2.17        
20.  Joel Baden (Australia)           2.17        
21.  Dmitri Nabokau (Belarus)         2.17        
21.  Yun Seung-Hyun (Korea)           2.17        
Group A
1.   Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar)       2.29        
1.   Bohdan Bondarenko (Ukraine)      2.29        
3.   Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine)       2.29        
4.   Trevor Barry (Bahamas)           2.29        
4.   Brandon Starc (Australia)        2.29        
6.   Luis Joel Castro (Puerto Rico)   2.26        
6.   Kyriakos Ioannou (Cyprus)        2.26        
8.   Chris Baker (Britain)            2.26        
9.   Ricky Robertson (U.S.)           2.26        
10.  Michael Mason (Canada)           2.26        
11.  Woo Sang-Hyuk (Korea)            2.26        
12.  Eike Onnen (Germany)             2.26        
13.  Wojciech Theiner (Poland)        2.22        
14.  Andrei Churyla (Belarus)         2.22        
15.  Wang Yu (China)                  2.22        
16.  Silvano Chesani (Italy)          2.22        
17.  Konstadinos Baniotis (Greece)    2.22        
18.  Matus Bubenik (Slovakia)         2.17        
18.  Takashi Eto (Japan)              2.17        
18.  Hsiang Chun-Hsien (Taiwan)       2.17        
18.  Eugenio Rossi (San Marino)       2.17        
22.  Dmitriy Kroyter (Israel)         2.17        
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar)       2.29 metres 
1.   Bohdan Bondarenko (Ukraine)      2.29        
1.   Derek Drouin (Canada)            2.29        
1.   Tihomir Ivanov (Bulgaria)        2.29        
5.   Robert Grabarz (Britain)         2.29        
5.   Erik Kynard (U.S.)               2.29        
7.   Majed Aldin Ghazal (Syria)       2.29        
7.   Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine)       2.29        
9.   Donald Thomas (Bahamas)          2.29        
10.  Trevor Barry (Bahamas)           2.29        
10.  Brandon Starc (Australia)        2.29        
12.  Jaroslav Baba (Czech Republic)   2.26        
12.  Luis Joel Castro (Puerto Rico)   2.26        
12.  Dimitrios Chondrokoukis (Cyprus) 2.26        
12.  Kyriakos Ioannou (Cyprus)        2.26

