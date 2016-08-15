Olympics-Athletics-Men's high jump qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's high jump qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Group B 1. Derek Drouin (Canada) 2.29 metres 1. Tihomir Ivanov (Bulgaria) 2.29 3. Robert Grabarz (Britain) 2.29 3. Erik Kynard (U.S.) 2.29 5. Majed Aldin Ghazal (Syria) 2.29 6. Donald Thomas (Bahamas) 2.29 7. Jaroslav Baba (Czech Republic) 2.26 7. Dimitrios Chondrokoukis (Cyprus) 2.26 9. Nauraj Singh Randhawa (Malaysia) 2.26 10. Dmytro Yakovenko (Ukraine) 2.26 11. Bradley Adkins (U.S.) 2.26 12. David Smith (Puerto Rico) 2.26 13. Jamal Wilson (Bahamas) 2.22 13. Zhang Guowei (China) 2.22 15. Mateusz Przybylko (Germany) 2.22 16. Arturo Chavez (Peru) 2.22 17. Sylwester Bednarek (Poland) 2.22 18. Edgar Rivera (Mexico) 2.17 18. Talles Frederico Silva (Brazil) 2.17 20. Joel Baden (Australia) 2.17 21. Dmitri Nabokau (Belarus) 2.17 21. Yun Seung-Hyun (Korea) 2.17 Group A 1. Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar) 2.29 1. Bohdan Bondarenko (Ukraine) 2.29 3. Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine) 2.29 4. Trevor Barry (Bahamas) 2.29 4. Brandon Starc (Australia) 2.29 6. Luis Joel Castro (Puerto Rico) 2.26 6. Kyriakos Ioannou (Cyprus) 2.26 8. Chris Baker (Britain) 2.26 9. Ricky Robertson (U.S.) 2.26 10. Michael Mason (Canada) 2.26 11. Woo Sang-Hyuk (Korea) 2.26 12. Eike Onnen (Germany) 2.26 13. Wojciech Theiner (Poland) 2.22 14. Andrei Churyla (Belarus) 2.22 15. Wang Yu (China) 2.22 16. Silvano Chesani (Italy) 2.22 17. Konstadinos Baniotis (Greece) 2.22 18. Matus Bubenik (Slovakia) 2.17 18. Takashi Eto (Japan) 2.17 18. Hsiang Chun-Hsien (Taiwan) 2.17 18. Eugenio Rossi (San Marino) 2.17 22. Dmitriy Kroyter (Israel) 2.17 Qualified for Next Round 1. Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar) 2.29 metres 1. Bohdan Bondarenko (Ukraine) 2.29 1. Derek Drouin (Canada) 2.29 1. Tihomir Ivanov (Bulgaria) 2.29 5. Robert Grabarz (Britain) 2.29 5. Erik Kynard (U.S.) 2.29 7. Majed Aldin Ghazal (Syria) 2.29 7. Andriy Protsenko (Ukraine) 2.29 9. Donald Thomas (Bahamas) 2.29 10. Trevor Barry (Bahamas) 2.29 10. Brandon Starc (Australia) 2.29 12. Jaroslav Baba (Czech Republic) 2.26 12. Luis Joel Castro (Puerto Rico) 2.26 12. Dimitrios Chondrokoukis (Cyprus) 2.26 12. Kyriakos Ioannou (Cyprus) 2.26
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.