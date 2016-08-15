Olympics-Athletics-Men's triple jump qualification results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's triple jump qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Group B 1. Christian Taylor (U.S.) 17.24 Q metres 2. Nelson Evora (Portugal) 16.99 Q 3. Karol Hoffmann (Poland) 16.79 4. Jhon Murillo (Colombia) 16.78 5. Xu Xiaolong (China) 16.65 6. Lazaro Martinez (Cuba) 16.61 7. Harold Correa (France) 16.60 8. Chris Benard (U.S.) 16.55 9. Dzmitry Platnitski (Belarus) 16.52 10. Godfrey Khotso Mokoena (South Africa) 16.51 11. Tosin Oke (Nigeria) 16.47 12. Mamadou Cherif Dia (Mali) 16.45 13. Kim Deokhyeon (Korea) 16.36 14. Jonathan Drack (Mauritius) 16.21 15. Renjith Maheshwary (India) 16.13 16. Pablo Torrijos (Spain) 16.11 17. Fabrice Zango Hugues (Burkina Faso) 15.99 18. Kohei Yamashita (Japan) 15.71 19. Artsiom Bandarenka (Belarus) 15.43 20. Vladimir Letnicov (Moldova) 15.29 21. Georgi Tsonov (Bulgaria) 15.20 . Latario Collie-Minns (Bahamas) NoM . Ruslan Kurbanov (Uzbekistan) NoM . Seref Osmanoglu (Turkey) NoM Group A 1. Dong Bin (China) 17.10 Q 2. Will Claye (U.S.) 17.05 Q 3. Cao Shuo (China) 16.97 Q 4. Troy Doris (Guyana) 16.81 5. Benjamin Compaore (France) 16.72 6. Alberto Alvarez (Mexico) 16.67 7. Ernesto Reve (Cuba) 16.58 8. Max Hess (Germany) 16.56 9. Fabrizio Donato (Italy) 16.54 10. Leevan Sands (Bahamas) 16.53 11. Maksim Niastsiarenka (Belarus) 16.52 12. Fabian Florant (Netherlands) 16.51 13. Nazim Babayev (Azerbaijan) 16.38 14. Rumen Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 16.36 15. Daigo Hasegawa (Japan) 16.17 16. Olumide Olamigoke (Nigeria) 16.10 17. Clive Pullen (Jamaica) 16.08 18. Levon Aghasyan (Armenia) 15.54 . Yordanis Duranona (Dominica) NoM . Muhammad Halim (Virgin Islands) NoM . Marian Oprea (Romania) NoM . Lasha Torgvaidze (Georgia) NoM . Roman Valiyev (Kazakhstan) NoM . Pedro Pablo Pichardo (Cuba) DNS Qualified for Next Round 1. Christian Taylor (U.S.) 17.24 metres 2. Dong Bin (China) 17.10 3. Will Claye (U.S.) 17.05 4. Nelson Evora (Portugal) 16.99 5. Cao Shuo (China) 16.97 6. Troy Doris (Guyana) 16.81 7. Karol Hoffmann (Poland) 16.79 8. Jhon Murillo (Colombia) 16.78 9. Benjamin Compaore (France) 16.72 10. Alberto Alvarez (Mexico) 16.67 11. Xu Xiaolong (China) 16.65 12. Lazaro Martinez (Cuba) 16.61
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.