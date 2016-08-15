版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Men's triple jump qualification results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's triple jump qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Group B
1.   Christian Taylor (U.S.)               17.24 Q metres 
2.   Nelson Evora (Portugal)               16.99 Q        
3.   Karol Hoffmann (Poland)               16.79          
4.   Jhon Murillo (Colombia)               16.78          
5.   Xu Xiaolong (China)                   16.65          
6.   Lazaro Martinez (Cuba)                16.61          
7.   Harold Correa (France)                16.60          
8.   Chris Benard (U.S.)                   16.55          
9.   Dzmitry Platnitski (Belarus)          16.52          
10.  Godfrey Khotso Mokoena (South Africa) 16.51          
11.  Tosin Oke (Nigeria)                   16.47          
12.  Mamadou Cherif Dia (Mali)             16.45          
13.  Kim Deokhyeon (Korea)                 16.36          
14.  Jonathan Drack (Mauritius)            16.21          
15.  Renjith Maheshwary (India)            16.13          
16.  Pablo Torrijos (Spain)                16.11          
17.  Fabrice Zango Hugues (Burkina Faso)   15.99          
18.  Kohei Yamashita (Japan)               15.71          
19.  Artsiom Bandarenka (Belarus)          15.43          
20.  Vladimir Letnicov (Moldova)           15.29          
21.  Georgi Tsonov (Bulgaria)              15.20          
.    Latario Collie-Minns (Bahamas)        NoM            
.    Ruslan Kurbanov (Uzbekistan)          NoM            
.    Seref Osmanoglu (Turkey)              NoM            
Group A
1.   Dong Bin (China)                      17.10 Q        
2.   Will Claye (U.S.)                     17.05 Q        
3.   Cao Shuo (China)                      16.97 Q        
4.   Troy Doris (Guyana)                   16.81          
5.   Benjamin Compaore (France)            16.72          
6.   Alberto Alvarez (Mexico)              16.67          
7.   Ernesto Reve (Cuba)                   16.58          
8.   Max Hess (Germany)                    16.56          
9.   Fabrizio Donato (Italy)               16.54          
10.  Leevan Sands (Bahamas)                16.53          
11.  Maksim Niastsiarenka (Belarus)        16.52          
12.  Fabian Florant (Netherlands)          16.51          
13.  Nazim Babayev (Azerbaijan)            16.38          
14.  Rumen Dimitrov (Bulgaria)             16.36          
15.  Daigo Hasegawa (Japan)                16.17          
16.  Olumide Olamigoke (Nigeria)           16.10          
17.  Clive Pullen (Jamaica)                16.08          
18.  Levon Aghasyan (Armenia)              15.54          
.    Yordanis Duranona (Dominica)          NoM            
.    Muhammad Halim (Virgin Islands)       NoM            
.    Marian Oprea (Romania)                NoM            
.    Lasha Torgvaidze (Georgia)            NoM            
.    Roman Valiyev (Kazakhstan)            NoM            
.    Pedro Pablo Pichardo (Cuba)           DNS            
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Christian Taylor (U.S.)    17.24 metres 
2.   Dong Bin (China)           17.10        
3.   Will Claye (U.S.)          17.05        
4.   Nelson Evora (Portugal)    16.99        
5.   Cao Shuo (China)           16.97        
6.   Troy Doris (Guyana)        16.81        
7.   Karol Hoffmann (Poland)    16.79        
8.   Jhon Murillo (Colombia)    16.78        
9.   Benjamin Compaore (France) 16.72        
10.  Alberto Alvarez (Mexico)   16.67        
11.  Xu Xiaolong (China)        16.65        
12.  Lazaro Martinez (Cuba)     16.61

