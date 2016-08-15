版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 22:12 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Heat 3
1.   Conseslus Kipruto (Kenya)            8 minutes 21.40 seconds Q 
2.   Jacob Araptany (Uganda)              8:21.53 Q                 
3.   Donald Cabral (U.S.)                 8:21.96 Q                 
4.   Amor Ben Yahia (Tunisia)             8:23.12                   
5.   Yoann Kowal (France)                 8:23.49                   
6.   Altobeli Santos Da Silva (Brazil)    8:26.59                   
7.   Hicham Sigueni (Morocco)             8:27.82                   
8.   Hicham Bouchicha (Algeria)           8:33.61                   
9.   Taylor Milne (Canada)                8:34.38                   
10.  Krystian Zalewski (Poland)           8:34.52                   
11.  Ole Hesselbjerg (Denmark)            8:40.08                   
12.  Mohamed Ismail Ibrahim (Djibouti)    8:53.10                   
13.  Fernando Carro (Spain)               8:53.17                   
.    Tarik Langat Akdag (Turkey)          DNF                       
.    Tafese Seboka (Ethiopia)             DSQ                       
Heat 2
1.   Evan Jager (U.S.)                    8:25.86 Q                 
2.   Brimin Kipruto (Kenya)               8:26.25 Q                 
3.   Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (France) 8:26.32 Q                 
4.   Yemane Haileselassie (Eritrea)       8:26.72                   
5.   Hamid Ezzine (Morocco)               8:27.69                   
6.   John Kibet Koech (Bahrain)           8:28.81                   
7.   Chala Beyo Techo (Ethiopia)          8:32.06                   
8.   Aras Kaya (Turkey)                   8:32.35                   
9.   Jose Pena (Venezuela)                8:32.38                   
10.  Chris Winter (Canada)                8:33.95                   
11.  Bilal Tabti (Algeria)                8:38.87                   
12.  Abdoullah Bamoussa (Italy)           8:42.81                   
13.  Kaur Kivistik (Estonia)              8:44.25                   
14.  Abdalla Targan (Sudan)               8:52.20                   
15.  Abdelaziz Merzougui (Spain)          9:03.40                   
Heat 1
1.   Hillary Bor (U.S.)                   8:25.01 Q                 
2.   Soufiane Elbakkali (Morocco)         8:25.17 Q                 
3.   Ezekiel Kemboi (Kenya)               8:25.51 Q                 
4.   Matthew Hughes (Canada)              8:26.27                   
5.   Sebastian Martos (Spain)             8:28.44                   
6.   Benjamin Kiplagat (Uganda)           8:30.76                   
7.   Halil Akkas (Turkey)                 8:33.12                   
8.   Hailemariyam Amare Tegegn (Ethiopia) 8:35.01                   
9.   Nelson Kipkosgei Cherutich (Bahrain) 8:35.87                   
10.  Yuri Floriani (Italy)                8:40.80                   
11.  Kazuya Shiojiri (Japan)              8:40.98                   
12.  Rob Mullett (Britain)                8:48.19                   
13.  Jeroen D'Hoedt (Belgium)             8:48.29                   
14.  Mitko Tsenov (Bulgaria)              8:54.79                   
.    Ali Messaoudi (Algeria)              DSQ                       
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Conseslus Kipruto (Kenya)            8 minutes 21.40 seconds 
2.   Jacob Araptany (Uganda)              8:21.53                 
3.   Donald Cabral (U.S.)                 8:21.96                 
4.   Amor Ben Yahia (Tunisia)             8:23.12                 
5.   Yoann Kowal (France)                 8:23.49                 
6.   Hillary Bor (U.S.)                   8:25.01                 
7.   Soufiane Elbakkali (Morocco)         8:25.17                 
8.   Ezekiel Kemboi (Kenya)               8:25.51                 
9.   Evan Jager (U.S.)                    8:25.86                 
10.  Brimin Kipruto (Kenya)               8:26.25                 
11.  Matthew Hughes (Canada)              8:26.27                 
12.  Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (France) 8:26.32                 
13.  Altobeli Santos Da Silva (Brazil)    8:26.59                 
14.  Yemane Haileselassie (Eritrea)       8:26.72                 
15.  Hamid Ezzine (Morocco)               8:27.69

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐