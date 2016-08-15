Olympics-Athletics-Men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Heat 3 1. Conseslus Kipruto (Kenya) 8 minutes 21.40 seconds Q 2. Jacob Araptany (Uganda) 8:21.53 Q 3. Donald Cabral (U.S.) 8:21.96 Q 4. Amor Ben Yahia (Tunisia) 8:23.12 5. Yoann Kowal (France) 8:23.49 6. Altobeli Santos Da Silva (Brazil) 8:26.59 7. Hicham Sigueni (Morocco) 8:27.82 8. Hicham Bouchicha (Algeria) 8:33.61 9. Taylor Milne (Canada) 8:34.38 10. Krystian Zalewski (Poland) 8:34.52 11. Ole Hesselbjerg (Denmark) 8:40.08 12. Mohamed Ismail Ibrahim (Djibouti) 8:53.10 13. Fernando Carro (Spain) 8:53.17 . Tarik Langat Akdag (Turkey) DNF . Tafese Seboka (Ethiopia) DSQ Heat 2 1. Evan Jager (U.S.) 8:25.86 Q 2. Brimin Kipruto (Kenya) 8:26.25 Q 3. Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (France) 8:26.32 Q 4. Yemane Haileselassie (Eritrea) 8:26.72 5. Hamid Ezzine (Morocco) 8:27.69 6. John Kibet Koech (Bahrain) 8:28.81 7. Chala Beyo Techo (Ethiopia) 8:32.06 8. Aras Kaya (Turkey) 8:32.35 9. Jose Pena (Venezuela) 8:32.38 10. Chris Winter (Canada) 8:33.95 11. Bilal Tabti (Algeria) 8:38.87 12. Abdoullah Bamoussa (Italy) 8:42.81 13. Kaur Kivistik (Estonia) 8:44.25 14. Abdalla Targan (Sudan) 8:52.20 15. Abdelaziz Merzougui (Spain) 9:03.40 Heat 1 1. Hillary Bor (U.S.) 8:25.01 Q 2. Soufiane Elbakkali (Morocco) 8:25.17 Q 3. Ezekiel Kemboi (Kenya) 8:25.51 Q 4. Matthew Hughes (Canada) 8:26.27 5. Sebastian Martos (Spain) 8:28.44 6. Benjamin Kiplagat (Uganda) 8:30.76 7. Halil Akkas (Turkey) 8:33.12 8. Hailemariyam Amare Tegegn (Ethiopia) 8:35.01 9. Nelson Kipkosgei Cherutich (Bahrain) 8:35.87 10. Yuri Floriani (Italy) 8:40.80 11. Kazuya Shiojiri (Japan) 8:40.98 12. Rob Mullett (Britain) 8:48.19 13. Jeroen D'Hoedt (Belgium) 8:48.29 14. Mitko Tsenov (Bulgaria) 8:54.79 . Ali Messaoudi (Algeria) DSQ Qualified for Next Round 1. Conseslus Kipruto (Kenya) 8 minutes 21.40 seconds 2. Jacob Araptany (Uganda) 8:21.53 3. Donald Cabral (U.S.) 8:21.96 4. Amor Ben Yahia (Tunisia) 8:23.12 5. Yoann Kowal (France) 8:23.49 6. Hillary Bor (U.S.) 8:25.01 7. Soufiane Elbakkali (Morocco) 8:25.17 8. Ezekiel Kemboi (Kenya) 8:25.51 9. Evan Jager (U.S.) 8:25.86 10. Brimin Kipruto (Kenya) 8:26.25 11. Matthew Hughes (Canada) 8:26.27 12. Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad (France) 8:26.32 13. Altobeli Santos Da Silva (Brazil) 8:26.59 14. Yemane Haileselassie (Eritrea) 8:26.72 15. Hamid Ezzine (Morocco) 8:27.69
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.