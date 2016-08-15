Olympics-Athletics-Men's 400m hurdles round 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 400m hurdles round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Heat 6 1. Haron Koech (Kenya) 48.77 seconds Q 2. L.J. van Zyl (South Africa) 49.12 Q 3. Andres Silva (Uruguay) 49.21 Q 4. Jordin Andrade (Cape Verde) 49.35 5. Mohamed Sghaier (Tunisia) 50.09 6. Michael Tinsley (U.S.) 50.18 7. Chen Chieh (Taiwan) 50.65 8. Patryk Dobek (Poland) 50.66 Heat 5 1. Annsert Whyte (Jamaica) 48.37 Q 2. Jack Green (Britain) 48.96 Q 3. Byron Robinson (U.S.) 48.98 Q 4. Oskari Moeroe (Finland) 49.04 5. Michael Bultheel (Belgium) 49.37 6. Kurt Couto (Mozambique) 49.74 7. Lindsay Hanekom (South Africa) 50.22 . Nicholas Bett (Kenya) DSQ Heat 4 1. Keisuke Nozawa (Japan) 48.62 Q 2. Thomas Barr (Ireland) 48.93 Q 3. Eric Cray (Philippines) 49.05 Q 4. Jaheel Hyde (Jamaica) 49.24 5. Sergio Fernandez (Spain) 49.31 6. Sebastian Rodger (Britain) 49.54 7. Le Roux Hamman (South Africa) 49.72 8. Jehue Gordon (Trinidad and Tobago) 49.98 Heat 3 1. Karsten Warholm (Norway) 48.49 Q 2. Javier Culson (Puerto Rico) 48.53 Q 3. Rasmus Maegi (Estonia) 48.55 Q 4. Roxroy Cato (Jamaica) 48.56 5. Miloud Rahmani (Algeria) 49.73 6. Dmitriy Koblov (Kazakhstan) 49.87 7. Jose Luis Gaspar (Cuba) 50.58 8. Ned Azemia (Seychelles) 50.74 Heat 2 1. Yasmani Copello (Turkey) 49.52 Q 2. Eric Alejandro (Puerto Rico) 49.54 Q 3. Mahau Suguimati (Brazil) 49.77 Q 4. Jaak-Heinrich Jagor (Estonia) 49.78 5. Kariem Hussein (Switzerland) 49.80 6. Amadou N'Diaye (Senegal) 49.91 7. Martin Kucera (Slovakia) 51.47 8. Maoulida Daroueche (Comoros) 52.32 Heat 1 1. Abdelmalik Lahoulou (Algeria) 48.62 Q 2. Boniface Mucheru (Kenya) 48.91 Q 3. Kerron Clement (U.S.) 49.17 Q 4. Yuki Matsushita (Japan) 49.60 5. Miles Ukaoma (Nigeria) 49.84 6. Marcio Teles (Brazil) 50.41 7. Jeffery Gibson (Bahamas) 52.77 Qualified for Next Round 1. Annsert Whyte (Jamaica) 48.37 seconds 2. Karsten Warholm (Norway) 48.49 3. Javier Culson (Puerto Rico) 48.53 4. Rasmus Maegi (Estonia) 48.55 5. Roxroy Cato (Jamaica) 48.56 6. Abdelmalik Lahoulou (Algeria) 48.62 6. Keisuke Nozawa (Japan) 48.62 8. Haron Koech (Kenya) 48.77 9. Boniface Mucheru (Kenya) 48.91 10. Thomas Barr (Ireland) 48.93 11. Jack Green (Britain) 48.96 12. Byron Robinson (U.S.) 48.98 13. Oskari Moeroe (Finland) 49.04 14. Eric Cray (Philippines) 49.05 15. L.J. van Zyl (South Africa) 49.12 16. Kerron Clement (U.S.) 49.17 17. Andres Silva (Uruguay) 49.21 18. Jaheel Hyde (Jamaica) 49.24 19. Sergio Fernandez (Spain) 49.31 20. Jordin Andrade (Cape Verde) 49.35 21. Michael Bultheel (Belgium) 49.37 22. Yasmani Copello (Turkey) 49.52 23. Eric Alejandro (Puerto Rico) 49.54 29. Mahau Suguimati (Brazil) 49.77
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.