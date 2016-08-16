版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Men's 800m final results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 800m final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.  David Lekuta Rudisha (Kenya)   1 minute 42.15 seconds 
2.  Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria)    1:42.61                
3.  Clayton Murphy (U.S.)          1:42.93                
4.  Pierre-Ambroise Bosse (France) 1:43.41                
5.  Ferguson Rotich (Kenya)        1:43.55                
6.  Marcin Lewandowski (Poland)    1:44.20                
7.  Alfred Kipketer (Kenya)        1:46.02                
8.  Boris Berian (U.S.)            1:46.15

