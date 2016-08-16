版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Men's pole vault final results

Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's pole vault final result in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1.   Thiago Braz da Silva (Brazil)   6.03 metres OR 
2.   Renaud Lavillenie (France)      5.98           
3.   Sam Kendricks (U.S.)            5.85           
4.   Jan Kudlicka (Czech Republic)   5.75           
4.   Piotr Lisek (Poland)            5.75           
6.   Xue Changrui (China)            5.65           
7.   Michal Balner (Czech Republic)  5.50           
7.   Konstadinos Filippidis (Greece) 5.50           
7.   Daichi Sawano (Japan)           5.50           
10.  Shawnacy Barber (Canada)        5.50           
11.  German Chiaraviglio (Argentina) 5.50           
.    Pauls Pujats (Latvia)           NoM

