Olympics-Athletics-Men's 110m hurdles round 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 110m hurdles round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Re-race 1. Deuce Carter (Jamaica) 13.51 seconds 2. Yeison Rivas (Colombia) 13.87 3. Wataru Yazawa (Japan) 13.88 4. Matthias Buehler (Germany) 13.90 5. Alexander John (Germany) 14.13 . Yohany Portilla (Cuba) DSQ . Kame Ali (Madagascar) DNS . Xaysa Anousone (Laos) DNS Heat 5 1. Ronnie Ash (U.S.) 13.31 Q 2. Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (France) 13.36 Q 3. Lawrence Clarke (Britain) 13.55 Q 4. Eder Souza (Brazil) 13.61 Q 5. Damian Czykier (Poland) 13.63 6. Milan Ristic (Serbia) 13.66 7. Xie Wenjun (China) 13.69 8. Sekou Kaba (Canada) 13.70 Heat 4 1. Konstadinos Douvalidis (Greece) 13.41 Q 2. Devon Allen (U.S.) 13.41 Q 3. Gregor Traber (Germany) 13.50 Q 4. Yordan O'Farrill (Cuba) 13.56 Q 5. Yidiel Contreras (Spain) 13.62 6. Ronald Forbes (Cayman Islands) 14.67 7. Ahmad Hazer (Lebanon) 15.50 . Wilhem Belocian (France) DSQ Heat 3 1. Dimitri Bascou (France) 13.31 Q 2. Andrew Pozzi (Britain) 13.50 Q 3. Andrew Riley (Jamaica) 13.52 Q 4. Joao Vitor De Oliveira (Brazil) 13.63 Q 5. Antonio Alkana (South Africa) 13.64 6. Petr Svoboda (Czech Republic) 13.65 7. Mikel Thomas (Trinidad and Tobago) 13.68 8. Eddie Lovett (Virgin Islands) 13.77 Heat 2 1. Orlando Ortega (Spain) 13.32 Q 2. Balazs Baji (Hungary) 13.52 Q 3. Milan Trajkovic (Cyprus) 13.59 Q 4. Johnathan Cabral (Canada) 13.63 Q Heat 1 1. Omar McLeod (Jamaica) 13.27 Q 2. Jeff Porter (U.S.) 13.50 Q 3. Jeffrey Julmis (Haiti) 13.66 Q 4. Antwon Hicks (Nigeria) 13.70 Q Qualified for Next Round 1. Omar McLeod (Jamaica) 13.27 seconds 2. Ronnie Ash (U.S.) 13.31 2. Dimitri Bascou (France) 13.31 4. Orlando Ortega (Spain) 13.32 5. Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (France) 13.36 6. Konstadinos Douvalidis (Greece) 13.41 7. Devon Allen (U.S.) 13.41 8. Jeff Porter (U.S.) 13.50 8. Andrew Pozzi (Britain) 13.50 8. Gregor Traber (Germany) 13.50 11. Deuce Carter (Jamaica) 13.51 12. Balazs Baji (Hungary) 13.52 12. Andrew Riley (Jamaica) 13.52 14. Lawrence Clarke (Britain) 13.55 15. Yordan O'Farrill (Cuba) 13.56 16. Milan Trajkovic (Cyprus) 13.59 17. Eder Souza (Brazil) 13.61 18. Yidiel Contreras (Spain) 13.62 19. Johnathan Cabral (Canada) 13.63 19. Damian Czykier (Poland) 13.63 19. Joao Vitor De Oliveira (Brazil) 13.63 22. Antonio Alkana (South Africa) 13.64 23. Petr Svoboda (Czech Republic) 13.65 24. Jeffrey Julmis (Haiti) 13.66 28. Antwon Hicks (Nigeria) 13.70
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.