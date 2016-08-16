版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 21:02 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Men's 110m hurdles round 1 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 110m hurdles round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Re-race
1.  Deuce Carter (Jamaica)             13.51 seconds 
2.  Yeison Rivas (Colombia)            13.87         
3.  Wataru Yazawa (Japan)              13.88         
4.  Matthias Buehler (Germany)         13.90         
5.  Alexander John (Germany)           14.13         
.   Yohany Portilla (Cuba)             DSQ           
.   Kame Ali (Madagascar)              DNS           
.   Xaysa Anousone (Laos)              DNS           
Heat 5
1.  Ronnie Ash (U.S.)                  13.31 Q       
2.  Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (France)   13.36 Q       
3.  Lawrence Clarke (Britain)          13.55 Q       
4.  Eder Souza (Brazil)                13.61 Q       
5.  Damian Czykier (Poland)            13.63         
6.  Milan Ristic (Serbia)              13.66         
7.  Xie Wenjun (China)                 13.69         
8.  Sekou Kaba (Canada)                13.70         
Heat 4
1.  Konstadinos Douvalidis (Greece)    13.41 Q       
2.  Devon Allen (U.S.)                 13.41 Q       
3.  Gregor Traber (Germany)            13.50 Q       
4.  Yordan O'Farrill (Cuba)            13.56 Q       
5.  Yidiel Contreras (Spain)           13.62         
6.  Ronald Forbes (Cayman Islands)     14.67         
7.  Ahmad Hazer (Lebanon)              15.50         
.   Wilhem Belocian (France)           DSQ           
Heat 3
1.  Dimitri Bascou (France)            13.31 Q       
2.  Andrew Pozzi (Britain)             13.50 Q       
3.  Andrew Riley (Jamaica)             13.52 Q       
4.  Joao Vitor De Oliveira (Brazil)    13.63 Q       
5.  Antonio Alkana (South Africa)      13.64         
6.  Petr Svoboda (Czech Republic)      13.65         
7.  Mikel Thomas (Trinidad and Tobago) 13.68         
8.  Eddie Lovett (Virgin Islands)      13.77         
Heat 2
1.  Orlando Ortega (Spain)             13.32 Q       
2.  Balazs Baji (Hungary)              13.52 Q       
3.  Milan Trajkovic (Cyprus)           13.59 Q       
4.  Johnathan Cabral (Canada)          13.63 Q       
Heat 1
1.  Omar McLeod (Jamaica)              13.27 Q       
2.  Jeff Porter (U.S.)                 13.50 Q       
3.  Jeffrey Julmis (Haiti)             13.66 Q       
4.  Antwon Hicks (Nigeria)             13.70 Q       
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Omar McLeod (Jamaica)            13.27 seconds 
2.   Ronnie Ash (U.S.)                13.31         
2.   Dimitri Bascou (France)          13.31         
4.   Orlando Ortega (Spain)           13.32         
5.   Pascal Martinot-Lagarde (France) 13.36         
6.   Konstadinos Douvalidis (Greece)  13.41         
7.   Devon Allen (U.S.)               13.41         
8.   Jeff Porter (U.S.)               13.50         
8.   Andrew Pozzi (Britain)           13.50         
8.   Gregor Traber (Germany)          13.50         
11.  Deuce Carter (Jamaica)           13.51         
12.  Balazs Baji (Hungary)            13.52         
12.  Andrew Riley (Jamaica)           13.52         
14.  Lawrence Clarke (Britain)        13.55         
15.  Yordan O'Farrill (Cuba)          13.56         
16.  Milan Trajkovic (Cyprus)         13.59         
17.  Eder Souza (Brazil)              13.61         
18.  Yidiel Contreras (Spain)         13.62         
19.  Johnathan Cabral (Canada)        13.63         
19.  Damian Czykier (Poland)          13.63         
19.  Joao Vitor De Oliveira (Brazil)  13.63         
22.  Antonio Alkana (South Africa)    13.64         
23.  Petr Svoboda (Czech Republic)    13.65         
24.  Jeffrey Julmis (Haiti)           13.66         
28.  Antwon Hicks (Nigeria)           13.70

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐