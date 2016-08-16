版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Men's triple jump final results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's triple jump final result in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
1.   Christian Taylor (U.S.)    17.86 metres 
2.   Will Claye (U.S.)          17.76        
3.   Dong Bin (China)           17.58        
4.   Cao Shuo (China)           17.13        
5.   Jhon Murillo (Colombia)    17.09        
6.   Nelson Evora (Portugal)    17.03        
7.   Troy Doris (Guyana)        16.90        
8.   Lazaro Martinez (Cuba)     16.68        
9.   Alberto Alvarez (Mexico)   16.56        
10.  Benjamin Compaore (France) 16.54        
11.  Xu Xiaolong (China)        16.41        
12.  Karol Hoffmann (Poland)    16.31

