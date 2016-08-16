Olympics-Athletics-Men's 1500m round 1 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 1500m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Heat 3 1. Jakub Holusa (Czech Republic) 3 minutes 38.31 seconds Q 2. Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya) 3:38.33 Q 3. Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco) 3:38.40 Q 4. Ronald Musagala (Uganda) 3:38.45 Q 5. Henrik Ingebrigtsen (Norway) 3:38.50 Q 6. Nicholas Willis (New Zealand) 3:38.55 Q 7. Benson Seurei (Bahrain) 3:38.82 8. Pieter-Jan Hannes (Belgium) 3:38.89 9. Benjamin Blankenship (U.S.) 3:38.92 10. Dawit Wolde (Ethiopia) 3:39.29 11. Salim Keddar (Algeria) 3:40.63 12. Luke Mathews (Australia) 3:44.51 13. Ilham Tanui OEzbilen (Turkey) 3:49.02 14. Mohammed Maamon Ali Abdo Rageh (Yemen) 3:58.99 15. Erick Rodriguez (Nicaragua) 4:00.30 Heat 2 1. Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria) 3:46.82 Q 2. Elijah Manangoi (Kenya) 3:46.83 Q 3. Robby Andrews (U.S.) 3:46.97 Q 4. Nathan Brannen (Canada) 3:47.07 Q 5. Mekonnen Gebremedhin (Ethiopia) 3:47.33 Q 6. Brahim Kaazouzi (Morocco) 3:47.39 Q 7. Homiyu Tesfaye (Germany) 3:47.44 8. Hamish Carson (New Zealand) 3:48.18 9. Adel Mechaal (Spain) 3:48.41 10. Charlie Grice (Britain) 3:48.51 11. Paulo Amotun Lokoro (Refugee Olympic Team) 4:03.96 12. Augusto Soares (East Timor) 4:11.35 . Abdi Waiss Mouhyadin (Djibouti) DNF . Filip Ingebrigtsen (Norway) DSQ Heat 1 1. Asbel Kiprop (Kenya) 3:38.97 Q 2. Ryan Gregson (Australia) 3:39.13 Q 3. Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti) 3:39.25 Q 4. Chris O'Hare (Britain) 3:39.26 Q 5. Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.) 3:39.31 Q 6. Fouad Elkaam (Morocco) 3:39.51 Q 7. David Bustos (Spain) 3:39.73 8. Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (Canada) 3:40.04 9. Julian Matthews (New Zealand) 3:40.40 10. Florian Carvalho (France) 3:41.87 11. Thiago Andre (Brazil) 3:44.42 12. Santino Kenyi (South Sudan) 3:45.27 13. Saud Alzaabi (United Arab Emirates) 4:02.35 . Aman Wote (Ethiopia) DNS Qualified for Next Round 1. Jakub Holusa (Czech Republic) 3 minutes 38.31 seconds 2. Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya) 3:38.33 3. Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco) 3:38.40 4. Ronald Musagala (Uganda) 3:38.45 5. Henrik Ingebrigtsen (Norway) 3:38.50 6. Nicholas Willis (New Zealand) 3:38.55 7. Benson Seurei (Bahrain) 3:38.82 8. Pieter-Jan Hannes (Belgium) 3:38.89 9. Benjamin Blankenship (U.S.) 3:38.92 10. Asbel Kiprop (Kenya) 3:38.97 11. Ryan Gregson (Australia) 3:39.13 12. Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti) 3:39.25 13. Chris O'Hare (Britain) 3:39.26 14. Dawit Wolde (Ethiopia) 3:39.29 15. Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.) 3:39.31 16. Fouad Elkaam (Morocco) 3:39.51 17. David Bustos (Spain) 3:39.73 18. Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (Canada) 3:40.04 25. Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria) 3:46.82 26. Elijah Manangoi (Kenya) 3:46.83 27. Robby Andrews (U.S.) 3:46.97 28. Nathan Brannen (Canada) 3:47.07 29. Mekonnen Gebremedhin (Ethiopia) 3:47.33 30. Brahim Kaazouzi (Morocco) 3:47.39 34. Charlie Grice (Britain) 3:48.51