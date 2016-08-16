版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Men's 1500m round 1 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 1500m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Heat 3
1.   Jakub Holusa (Czech Republic)              3 minutes 38.31 seconds Q 
2.   Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya)                      3:38.33 Q                 
3.   Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco)                3:38.40 Q                 
4.   Ronald Musagala (Uganda)                   3:38.45 Q                 
5.   Henrik Ingebrigtsen (Norway)               3:38.50 Q                 
6.   Nicholas Willis (New Zealand)              3:38.55 Q                 
7.   Benson Seurei (Bahrain)                    3:38.82                   
8.   Pieter-Jan Hannes (Belgium)                3:38.89                   
9.   Benjamin Blankenship (U.S.)                3:38.92                   
10.  Dawit Wolde (Ethiopia)                     3:39.29                   
11.  Salim Keddar (Algeria)                     3:40.63                   
12.  Luke Mathews (Australia)                   3:44.51                   
13.  Ilham Tanui OEzbilen (Turkey)              3:49.02                   
14.  Mohammed Maamon Ali Abdo Rageh (Yemen)     3:58.99                   
15.  Erick Rodriguez (Nicaragua)                4:00.30                   
Heat 2
1.   Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria)                3:46.82 Q                 
2.   Elijah Manangoi (Kenya)                    3:46.83 Q                 
3.   Robby Andrews (U.S.)                       3:46.97 Q                 
4.   Nathan Brannen (Canada)                    3:47.07 Q                 
5.   Mekonnen Gebremedhin (Ethiopia)            3:47.33 Q                 
6.   Brahim Kaazouzi (Morocco)                  3:47.39 Q                 
7.   Homiyu Tesfaye (Germany)                   3:47.44                   
8.   Hamish Carson (New Zealand)                3:48.18                   
9.   Adel Mechaal (Spain)                       3:48.41                   
10.  Charlie Grice (Britain)                    3:48.51                   
11.  Paulo Amotun Lokoro (Refugee Olympic Team) 4:03.96                   
12.  Augusto Soares (East Timor)                4:11.35                   
.    Abdi Waiss Mouhyadin (Djibouti)            DNF                       
.    Filip Ingebrigtsen (Norway)                DSQ                       
Heat 1
1.   Asbel Kiprop (Kenya)                       3:38.97 Q                 
2.   Ryan Gregson (Australia)                   3:39.13 Q                 
3.   Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti)               3:39.25 Q                 
4.   Chris O'Hare (Britain)                     3:39.26 Q                 
5.   Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.)                  3:39.31 Q                 
6.   Fouad Elkaam (Morocco)                     3:39.51 Q                 
7.   David Bustos (Spain)                       3:39.73                   
8.   Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (Canada)       3:40.04                   
9.   Julian Matthews (New Zealand)              3:40.40                   
10.  Florian Carvalho (France)                  3:41.87                   
11.  Thiago Andre (Brazil)                      3:44.42                   
12.  Santino Kenyi (South Sudan)                3:45.27                   
13.  Saud Alzaabi (United Arab Emirates)        4:02.35                   
.    Aman Wote (Ethiopia)                       DNS                       
