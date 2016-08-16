Olympics-Athletics-Men's 1500m round 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 1500m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Heat 3 1. Jakub Holusa (Czech Republic) 3 minutes 38.31 seconds Q 2. Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya) 3:38.33 Q 3. Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco) 3:38.40 Q 4. Ronald Musagala (Uganda) 3:38.45 Q 5. Henrik Ingebrigtsen (Norway) 3:38.50 Q 6. Nicholas Willis (New Zealand) 3:38.55 Q 7. Benson Seurei (Bahrain) 3:38.82 8. Pieter-Jan Hannes (Belgium) 3:38.89 9. Benjamin Blankenship (U.S.) 3:38.92 10. Dawit Wolde (Ethiopia) 3:39.29 11. Salim Keddar (Algeria) 3:40.63 12. Luke Mathews (Australia) 3:44.51 13. Ilham Tanui OEzbilen (Turkey) 3:49.02 14. Mohammed Maamon Ali Abdo Rageh (Yemen) 3:58.99 15. Erick Rodriguez (Nicaragua) 4:00.30 Heat 2 1. Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria) 3:46.82 Q 2. Elijah Manangoi (Kenya) 3:46.83 Q 3. Robby Andrews (U.S.) 3:46.97 Q 4. Nathan Brannen (Canada) 3:47.07 Q 5. Mekonnen Gebremedhin (Ethiopia) 3:47.33 Q 6. Brahim Kaazouzi (Morocco) 3:47.39 Q 7. Homiyu Tesfaye (Germany) 3:47.44 8. Hamish Carson (New Zealand) 3:48.18 9. Adel Mechaal (Spain) 3:48.41 10. Charlie Grice (Britain) 3:48.51 11. Paulo Amotun Lokoro (Refugee Olympic Team) 4:03.96 12. Augusto Soares (East Timor) 4:11.35 . Abdi Waiss Mouhyadin (Djibouti) DNF . Filip Ingebrigtsen (Norway) DSQ Heat 1 1. Asbel Kiprop (Kenya) 3:38.97 Q 2. Ryan Gregson (Australia) 3:39.13 Q 3. Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti) 3:39.25 Q 4. Chris O'Hare (Britain) 3:39.26 Q 5. Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.) 3:39.31 Q 6. Fouad Elkaam (Morocco) 3:39.51 Q 7. David Bustos (Spain) 3:39.73 8. Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (Canada) 3:40.04 9. Julian Matthews (New Zealand) 3:40.40 10. Florian Carvalho (France) 3:41.87 11. Thiago Andre (Brazil) 3:44.42 12. Santino Kenyi (South Sudan) 3:45.27 13. Saud Alzaabi (United Arab Emirates) 4:02.35 . Aman Wote (Ethiopia) DNS Qualified for Next Round 1. Jakub Holusa (Czech Republic) 3 minutes 38.31 seconds 2. Ronald Kwemoi (Kenya) 3:38.33 3. Abdalaati Iguider (Morocco) 3:38.40 4. Ronald Musagala (Uganda) 3:38.45 5. Henrik Ingebrigtsen (Norway) 3:38.50 6. Nicholas Willis (New Zealand) 3:38.55 7. Benson Seurei (Bahrain) 3:38.82 8. Pieter-Jan Hannes (Belgium) 3:38.89 9. Benjamin Blankenship (U.S.) 3:38.92 10. Asbel Kiprop (Kenya) 3:38.97 11. Ryan Gregson (Australia) 3:39.13 12. Ayanleh Souleiman (Djibouti) 3:39.25 13. Chris O'Hare (Britain) 3:39.26 14. Dawit Wolde (Ethiopia) 3:39.29 15. Matthew Centrowitz (U.S.) 3:39.31 16. Fouad Elkaam (Morocco) 3:39.51 17. David Bustos (Spain) 3:39.73 18. Charles Philibert-Thiboutot (Canada) 3:40.04 25. Taoufik Makhloufi (Algeria) 3:46.82 26. Elijah Manangoi (Kenya) 3:46.83 27. Robby Andrews (U.S.) 3:46.97 28. Nathan Brannen (Canada) 3:47.07 29. Mekonnen Gebremedhin (Ethiopia) 3:47.33 30. Brahim Kaazouzi (Morocco) 3:47.39 34. Charlie Grice (Britain) 3:48.51
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.