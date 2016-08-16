Olympics-Athletics-Men's 200m round 1 results

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 200m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Heat 10 1. Andre De Grasse (Canada) 20.09 seconds Q 2. Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Britain) 20.24 Q 3. Rondel Sorrillo (Trinidad and Tobago) 20.27 4. Wilfried Koffi (Ivory Coast) 20.48 5. Antoine Adams (St. Kitts and Nevis) 20.49 6. Stanly Del Carmen (Dominican Republic) 20.55 7. Aldemir Da Silva Junior (Brazil) 20.80 8. Brandon Jones (Belize) 21.49 Heat 9 1. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) 20.28 Q 2. Divine Oduduru (Nigeria) 20.34 Q 3. Solomon Bockarie (Netherlands) 20.42 4. Kyle Greaux (Trinidad and Tobago) 20.61 5. Jonathan Borlee (Belgium) 20.64 6. Kei Takase (Japan) 20.71 7. Ahmed Ali (Sudan) 20.78 7. Jaysuma Saidy Ndure (Norway) 20.78 Heat 8 1. LaShawn Merritt (U.S.) 20.15 Q 2. Christophe Lemaitre (France) 20.28 Q 3. Julian Reus (Germany) 20.39 4. Reynier Mena (Cuba) 20.42 5. Karol Zalewski (Poland) 20.54 6. Bruno De Barros (Brazil) 20.59 7. Ihor Bodrov (Ukraine) 20.86 Heat 7 1. Nery Brenes (Costa Rica) 20.20 Q 2. Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 20.29 Q 3. Brendon Rodney (Canada) 20.34 4. Davide Manenti (Italy) 20.51 5. Adama Jammeh (Gambia) 20.55 6. Harold Houston III (Bermuda) 20.85 7. Kokoutse Fabrice Dabla (Togo) 21.63 . Mike Mokamba Nyang'au (Kenya) DNS Heat 6 1. Nickel Ashmeade (Jamaica) 20.15 Q 2. Adam Gemili (Britain) 20.20 Q 3. Clarence Munyai (South Africa) 20.66 4. Burkheart Ellis (Barbados) 20.74 5. Alexander Hartmann (Australia) 21.02 6. Tatenda Tsumba (Zimbabwe) 21.04 7. Rolando Palacios (Honduras) 21.32 8. Theo Piniau (Papua New Guinea) 22.14 Heat 5 1. Justin Gatlin (U.S.) 20.42 Q 2. Matteo Galvan (Italy) 20.58 Q 3. Ramon Gittens (Barbados) 20.58 4. Serhiy Smelyk (Ukraine) 20.66 5. Aleixo-Platini Menga (Germany) 20.80 6. Kenji Fujimitsu (Japan) 20.86 7. Yancarlos Martinez (Dominican Republic) 20.97 Heat 4 1. Jose Carlos Herrera (Mexico) 20.29 Q 2. Roberto Skyers (Cuba) 20.44 Q 3. Jorge Henrique Vides (Brazil) 20.50 4. Tlotliso Leotlela (South Africa) 20.59 5. Eseosa Desalu (Italy) 20.65 6. Teray Smith (Bahamas) 20.66 7. Didier Kiki (Benin) 22.27 . Miguel Francis (Antigua and Barbuda) DNS Heat 3 1. Salem Eid Yaqoob (Bahrain) 20.19 Q 2. Ramil Guliyev (Turkey) 20.23 Q 3. Aaron Brown (Canada) 20.23 4. Shota Iizuka (Japan) 20.49 5. Emmanuel Matadi (Liberia) 20.49 6. Sibusiso Matsenjwa (Swaziland) 20.63 7. Levi Cadogan (Barbados) 21.02 8. Tega Odele (Nigeria) 21.25 Heat 2 1. Bruno Hortelano (Spain) 20.12 Q 2. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 20.13 Q 3. Ameer Webb (U.S.) 20.31 4. Anaso Jobodwana (South Africa) 20.53 5. Robin Erewa (Germany) 20.61 6. Emmanuel Dasor (Ghana) 20.65 7. Shavez Hart (Bahamas) 20.74 8. Bernardo Valoyes (Colombia) 20.78 Heat 1 1. Alonso Edward (Panama) 20.19 Q 2. Daniel Talbot (Britain) 20.27 Q 3. Likourgos-Stefanos Tsakonas (Greece) 20.31 4. Femi Ogunode (Qatar) 20.36 5. Jeremy Dodson (Samoa) 20.51 6. Jak Ali Harvey (Turkey) 20.58 7. Mosito Lehata (Lesotho) 20.65 . Demetrius Pinder (Bahamas) DSQ Qualified for Next Round 1. Andre De Grasse (Canada) 20.09 seconds 2. Bruno Hortelano (Spain) 20.12 3. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 20.13 4. Nickel Ashmeade (Jamaica) 20.15 4. LaShawn Merritt (U.S.) 20.15 6. Alonso Edward (Panama) 20.19 6. Salem Eid Yaqoob (Bahrain) 20.19 8. Nery Brenes (Costa Rica) 20.20 8. Adam Gemili (Britain) 20.20 10. Ramil Guliyev (Turkey) 20.23 11. Aaron Brown (Canada) 20.23 12. Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Britain) 20.24 13. Rondel Sorrillo (Trinidad and Tobago) 20.27 13. Daniel Talbot (Britain) 20.27 15. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) 20.28 15. Christophe Lemaitre (France) 20.28 17. Jose Carlos Herrera (Mexico) 20.29 17. Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 20.29 19. Likourgos-Stefanos Tsakonas (Greece) 20.31 19. Ameer Webb (U.S.) 20.31 21. Divine Oduduru (Nigeria) 20.34 25. Justin Gatlin (U.S.) 20.42 28. Roberto Skyers (Cuba) 20.44 40. Matteo Galvan (Italy) 20.58