Olympics-Athletics-Men's 200m round 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics men's 200m round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. Heat 10 1. Andre De Grasse (Canada) 20.09 seconds Q 2. Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Britain) 20.24 Q 3. Rondel Sorrillo (Trinidad and Tobago) 20.27 4. Wilfried Koffi (Ivory Coast) 20.48 5. Antoine Adams (St. Kitts and Nevis) 20.49 6. Stanly Del Carmen (Dominican Republic) 20.55 7. Aldemir Da Silva Junior (Brazil) 20.80 8. Brandon Jones (Belize) 21.49 Heat 9 1. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) 20.28 Q 2. Divine Oduduru (Nigeria) 20.34 Q 3. Solomon Bockarie (Netherlands) 20.42 4. Kyle Greaux (Trinidad and Tobago) 20.61 5. Jonathan Borlee (Belgium) 20.64 6. Kei Takase (Japan) 20.71 7. Ahmed Ali (Sudan) 20.78 7. Jaysuma Saidy Ndure (Norway) 20.78 Heat 8 1. LaShawn Merritt (U.S.) 20.15 Q 2. Christophe Lemaitre (France) 20.28 Q 3. Julian Reus (Germany) 20.39 4. Reynier Mena (Cuba) 20.42 5. Karol Zalewski (Poland) 20.54 6. Bruno De Barros (Brazil) 20.59 7. Ihor Bodrov (Ukraine) 20.86 Heat 7 1. Nery Brenes (Costa Rica) 20.20 Q 2. Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 20.29 Q 3. Brendon Rodney (Canada) 20.34 4. Davide Manenti (Italy) 20.51 5. Adama Jammeh (Gambia) 20.55 6. Harold Houston III (Bermuda) 20.85 7. Kokoutse Fabrice Dabla (Togo) 21.63 . Mike Mokamba Nyang'au (Kenya) DNS Heat 6 1. Nickel Ashmeade (Jamaica) 20.15 Q 2. Adam Gemili (Britain) 20.20 Q 3. Clarence Munyai (South Africa) 20.66 4. Burkheart Ellis (Barbados) 20.74 5. Alexander Hartmann (Australia) 21.02 6. Tatenda Tsumba (Zimbabwe) 21.04 7. Rolando Palacios (Honduras) 21.32 8. Theo Piniau (Papua New Guinea) 22.14 Heat 5 1. Justin Gatlin (U.S.) 20.42 Q 2. Matteo Galvan (Italy) 20.58 Q 3. Ramon Gittens (Barbados) 20.58 4. Serhiy Smelyk (Ukraine) 20.66 5. Aleixo-Platini Menga (Germany) 20.80 6. Kenji Fujimitsu (Japan) 20.86 7. Yancarlos Martinez (Dominican Republic) 20.97 Heat 4 1. Jose Carlos Herrera (Mexico) 20.29 Q 2. Roberto Skyers (Cuba) 20.44 Q 3. Jorge Henrique Vides (Brazil) 20.50 4. Tlotliso Leotlela (South Africa) 20.59 5. Eseosa Desalu (Italy) 20.65 6. Teray Smith (Bahamas) 20.66 7. Didier Kiki (Benin) 22.27 . Miguel Francis (Antigua and Barbuda) DNS Heat 3 1. Salem Eid Yaqoob (Bahrain) 20.19 Q 2. Ramil Guliyev (Turkey) 20.23 Q 3. Aaron Brown (Canada) 20.23 4. Shota Iizuka (Japan) 20.49 5. Emmanuel Matadi (Liberia) 20.49 6. Sibusiso Matsenjwa (Swaziland) 20.63 7. Levi Cadogan (Barbados) 21.02 8. Tega Odele (Nigeria) 21.25 Heat 2 1. Bruno Hortelano (Spain) 20.12 Q 2. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 20.13 Q 3. Ameer Webb (U.S.) 20.31 4. Anaso Jobodwana (South Africa) 20.53 5. Robin Erewa (Germany) 20.61 6. Emmanuel Dasor (Ghana) 20.65 7. Shavez Hart (Bahamas) 20.74 8. Bernardo Valoyes (Colombia) 20.78 Heat 1 1. Alonso Edward (Panama) 20.19 Q 2. Daniel Talbot (Britain) 20.27 Q 3. Likourgos-Stefanos Tsakonas (Greece) 20.31 4. Femi Ogunode (Qatar) 20.36 5. Jeremy Dodson (Samoa) 20.51 6. Jak Ali Harvey (Turkey) 20.58 7. Mosito Lehata (Lesotho) 20.65 . Demetrius Pinder (Bahamas) DSQ Qualified for Next Round 1. Andre De Grasse (Canada) 20.09 seconds 2. Bruno Hortelano (Spain) 20.12 3. Yohan Blake (Jamaica) 20.13 4. Nickel Ashmeade (Jamaica) 20.15 4. LaShawn Merritt (U.S.) 20.15 6. Alonso Edward (Panama) 20.19 6. Salem Eid Yaqoob (Bahrain) 20.19 8. Nery Brenes (Costa Rica) 20.20 8. Adam Gemili (Britain) 20.20 10. Ramil Guliyev (Turkey) 20.23 11. Aaron Brown (Canada) 20.23 12. Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Britain) 20.24 13. Rondel Sorrillo (Trinidad and Tobago) 20.27 13. Daniel Talbot (Britain) 20.27 15. Usain Bolt (Jamaica) 20.28 15. Christophe Lemaitre (France) 20.28 17. Jose Carlos Herrera (Mexico) 20.29 17. Churandy Martina (Netherlands) 20.29 19. Likourgos-Stefanos Tsakonas (Greece) 20.31 19. Ameer Webb (U.S.) 20.31 21. Divine Oduduru (Nigeria) 20.34 25. Justin Gatlin (U.S.) 20.42 28. Roberto Skyers (Cuba) 20.44 40. Matteo Galvan (Italy) 20.58
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.