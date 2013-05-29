版本:
Olympics-IOC sports revenue rankings

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, May 29 The International
Olympic Committee on Wednesday recalculated the rankings of the
26 sports federations in the Olympics to determine revenue
distribution from the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
    
    2016 Rankings
    Group A. 
    Aquatics, athletics, gymnastics.
    
    Group B
    Basketball, cycling, football, tennis, volleyball.
    
    Group C 
    Archery, badminton, boxing, judo, rowing, shooting, table
tennis, weightlifting.
    
    Group D 
    Canoe/kayak, equestrian, fencing, handball, hockey, sailing,
taekwondo, triathlon, wrestling.
    
    Group E 
    Modern pentathlon, golf, rugby.
    - - - -
    Under the previous breakdown used for the 2012 Olympics,
athletics was awarded about $47 million, Group B sports received
about $22 million each, Group C $16 million and sports in Group
D about $14 million.
    
    Previous rankings
    Group A
    Athletics
    
    Group B
    Aquatics, basketball, cycling, football, gymnastics, tennis,
volleyball
    
    Group C
    Equestrian, handball, hockey, rowing.
    
    Group D
    Archery, badminton, boxing, canoe/kayak, fencing, judo,
modern pentathlon, sailing, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo,
triathlon, weightlifting, wrestling.

 (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Patrick Johnston)

