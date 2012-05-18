Olympics-Cuban hurdler Robles targets fast time in U.S.

| HAVANA
HAVANA May 17 Cuba's Olympic high hurdles
champion Dayron Robles will attempt to get close to 13 seconds
when he sharpens his London Games build-up with his first
athletics meetings in the United States next month.
The world record holder, whose best time this year is 13.19,
is on a list of Cuban athletes who will compete at Diamond
League meetings in Eugene, Oregon on June 2 and New York a week
later.
"I am my own main rival," the 25-year-old told Reuters.
"When I'm in good form there are chances that rivals will worry
more about you more than you about them.
"I'm looking to get in the best shape possible for London
and not worrying about rivals."
Robles is one of Latin America's big hopes for a medal at
the July 27-Aug. 12 Games although he failed to reach the podium
at the last two world championships, missing Berlin in 2009
through injury and was disqualified last year in Daegu after
finishing first.
His chief rivals at the U.S. meetings will be world champion
Jason Richardson, David Oliver, who won bronze at the 2008
Beijing Olympics, and Aries Merritt, 60 metres hurdles world
indoor champion and the fastest this year over 110 metres at
13.03 seconds.
Former world record holder and 2004 Olympic champion Liu
Xiang of China also is expected to compete in the Oregon
meeting, giving it a match-up of the world's three fastest
hurdlers.
Robles holds the world record at 12.87 seconds with Liu's
best one-hundredth of a second back and Oliver third at 12.89.
Cuban athletics federation sources said on Thursday the last
time Cuban hurdlers raced in the United States was in the late
1980s and early 1990s when there was a more fluid exchange
between the two countries with annual meetings in baseball and
boxing among other sports.
"We're very interested in competing at the hurdlers' mecca,"
Robles's trainer Santiago Antunez told Radio Habana Cuba
(www.rhc.cu) on Thursday.
"The United States is a country with great hurdlers and
there have always been good times at those meetings."
Antunez said 21-year-old Orlando Ortega, who has clocked
13.30 in the 110 hurdles this year, will also be going to the
U.S.
"We're waiting for the visas from the United States," he
said after a training session in Havana.
"We want to show how our preparations are going. We hope to
run between 13.10 and 13 seconds. We're going to compete hard to
make the most of our rivals and get good times."
Robles, though, clocked a poor 13.47 for third in his most
recent race, in Puerto Rico on Saturday. He won the 2008 Beijing
final in 12.93 seconds.
