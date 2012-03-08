Olympics-Injured hurdler Robles to resume training next week

HAVANA, March 7 Olympic high hurdles
champion Dayron Robles, who pulled out of the world indoor
championships with a pulled back muscle, will resume training
for the London Games next week, the Cuban said on Wednesday.
The injury, caused by a knock to his right leg, will keep
110 hurdles world record holder Robles from defending his indoor
60 metres title in Istanbul this weekend.
"I had some problems in my (right) leg but I'm getting
treatment and I think I'll be okay to resume training next
week," Robles, who ran three indoor races in February before his
injury, said on Radio Habana Cuba (www.radiohc.cu).
"We wanted to give (Istanbul) a try but unfortunately things
didn't flow properly and we had to come back (to Cuba)."
The 25-year-old's trainer, Santiago Antunez said: "What
Robles can't do is high intensity competition but we're already
preparing for the Olympic Games."
The Olympic Games in London are from July 27 to August 12.
(Reporting by Nelson Acosta; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos
Aires; Editing by Frank Pingue)