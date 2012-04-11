Athletics-Rudisha plans only three races before London Games

| LONDON, April 11
LONDON, April 11 Kenya's 800 metres world record
holder David Rudisha plans to run no more than three races
before the London Olympics, starting with the opening Diamond
League meeting in Doha next month.
Rudisha is favourite to add the Olympic title to his world
crown won in Daegu last year, However, he told reporters on
Wednesday his style of running from the front made it difficult
to sustain his form.
"It's hard to maintain and always to win races especially
with my way of running," the 23-year-old said in a conference
call from his training base in Iten, Kenya.
"I know it's going to be tough and that's why I want to race
in Doha and see how it goes and from there I can discuss and see
if I want to try another one.
"But probably I don't think I can do more than three (races)
before the Olympics," added Rudisha, who started as a 400 metres
runner before switching to the two-lap race and has not
discounted running the relay in London.
"I think I can do that," he said when asked about taking
part in the 4x400 metres.
The London Olympics, which open on July 27, will the first
Games for Rudisha after he missed out on Beijing four years ago
when he suffered an injury before the Kenyan trials.
His father Daniel won silver at the 1968 Mexico City Games
as part of Kenya's 4x400 metres relay team and Rudisha is keen
to add to the family's Olympic medal haul.
"This is an important year - being the world record holder
and world champion those are good titles but I'm missing the big
one which is Olympic," he said.
"People are expecting a lot from me because of my reputation
at 800 metres and I know there's a lot of pressure from
everywhere, from home, my friends in Kenya...everybody says I'm
the favourite.
"I've always had that dream, that one day I want to do it
and I want to be there and hear the national anthem when I'm on
the podium," added Rudisha.
"I'm just giving that a priority...I don't want to put
something else ahead of that.
"My father being an Olympian in 1968...I want to bring home
maybe a gold medal so we can have two medals from the Olympics."
Rudisha also felt he could improve on his world record of
1:41.01 set in Rieti August 2010, although he dismissed talk of
going under 1:40.
"I think maybe to do sub-1:41 is possible but to do
sub-1:40? I still don't know how it can be (done) or who can do
that. But from my point of view, I still think there's room for
improvement to do under 1:41," he said.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)