Olympics-Long jumper Rutherford pulls out of British Championships

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
June 23 Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford has pulled out of the British Championships in Birmingham over fitness concerns but has allayed fears over his Rio participation.
Rutherford took the decision after suffering whiplash at the Birmingham Diamond League this month.
He was confident his chances of defending his Olympic title at Rio and the European crown next month are not in danger.
"I'm disappointed not to be competing, but defending the Olympic title is my main focus for 2016," the 29-year-old, who is training in the United States, was quoted as saying by the British media.
"In consultation with British Athletics, we have decided not to take any risks, finish my training camp here in Arizona and focus on making sure I am in the best position possible to compete at the European Championships and win gold in Rio." (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.