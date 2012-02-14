INTERVIEW-Olympics-Van Zyl hopes wife will also compete

| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Feb 14 World 400 metres
hurdles bronze medallist LJ van Zyl hopes his future wife will
accompany him to London this year as a fellow member of the
South Africa Olympics team.
Van Zyl plans to marry road runner Irvette van Blerk on
Sept. 29, seven weeks after the Olympic 400 metres hurdles
final. In the meantime, Van Blerk is trying to qualify for
London in the women's marathon.
"Irvette is also hoping to qualify for the Olympics and will
be running the London marathon at the end of April. It's nice
that we share the same vision, she's also preparing for the
Olympics and she knows what it takes, she understands the
sacrifices," Van Zyl told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
The part-time cattle farmer joked that a payout he received
for breaking the South African record last year had been spent
on buying a herd of cows for the customary lobola, or dowry,
payment grooms make to their bride's family.
Van Zyl, 26, who posted the four fastest times last year, is
confident 2012 will be his best year yet after he finished
behind Britain's Dai Greene and Puerto Rican Javier Culson at
the Daegu world championships. In 2009 he also had the fastest
time of the year but was eliminated in the semi-finals.
Van Zyl said he been battling a hamstring strain in Daegu
last year.
"This has been my best year in terms of base work, I started
in November and I'm already doing better this year at the same
exercises compared to when I broke the South African record last
February," Van Zyl said.
INJURY FREE
"The key thing is that I'm injury free and I'm timing my
peaks better. I've learnt how to pace myself and get to my peak
for the major events."
In a country where athletics is hugely popular but Olympic
success rare, with Josiah Thugwane in the 1996 marathon the only
gold medallist since South Africa returned to the Games four
years earlier, there is plenty of pressure on Van Zyl.
"There's a lot of expectation, but I see it as motivation,
not pressure," the softly-spoken Van Zyl said.
Van Zyl, who has a personal best of 47.66 seconds, said
competition would be stiff in London.
"The Americans are always good, they'll have two or three
guys in the final, while there's also Greene and Culson.
Basically, everyone in the final has a good chance of doing
well.
"But there'll definitely be more pressure on Greene in front
of his home crowd. Anyway, I'll just be focusing on my own race
and my 10 hurdles," he said.
The keen off-road biker has also decided to scale back on
his races in the buildup to the Games.
"My season is so long and I've had too many races before
which has led to tired legs. So I'll be concentrating on
training until April and will then compete in the Yellow Pages
Series (the domestic South African circuit). We have three other
fine hurdlers in South Africa, so the competition will be good.
"Training at 1,400 metres bove sea level in Pretoria will
also definitely be an advantage when it comes to running in
London, and the weather's much better too."
(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink below:
for all sports stories