Olympics-Watt itching to get started on long jump to London

SYDNEY May 8 Australia's long jump gold medal
hopeful Mitch Watt is champing at the bit to get his Olympic
campaign underway after seven months sidelined by injury.
Watt was already suffering from the Achilles problem when he
finished runner-up behind American Dwight Phillips at the 2011
world championships in Daegu and last competed shortly
afterwards at the Diamond League final.
The 24-year-old Queenslander will open his Olympic campaign
at a meeting on the state's Gold Coast on May 27 before heading
to New York for the Diamond League event on June 9.
"It's the first time I've competed this year so I'm both a
little bit nervous and a little bit excited," Watt told the
Brisbane Courier Mail.
"It's officially the start of my Olympic campaign so I can't
wait to jump and training's been going really well so I'm
counting down the days really.
"I'm definitely more excited than nervous."
Watt had only just returned to athletics when Panama's
Irving Saladino won Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008 but a year
later the law student was on the podium with a bronze medal
around his neck after finishing third at the Berlin world
championships.
He will therefore be taking part in his first Games in
London but his meteoric rise and dazzling Diamond League form
last year have made him one of the favourites for gold in
August.
"Being one of the favourites for the long jump doesn't
really faze me too much, it just means my competitors are aware
of my capabilities," he added.
"It just means than I'm jumping well. It does bring a bit
more pressure but I'd rather be one of the favourites than not
expected to make the final."
"It's all part and parcel. If someone had told me a few
years ago that I'd be one of the favourites, I'd definitely have
embraced it just like I am now."
"It happened to me last year and I was still able to pull of
a silver medal, which was pretty good, but I'm definitely going
for one better this year."
Four-times world and 2004 Olympic champion Phillips has yet
to get his season underway either and his return to competition
has been delayed by the injuries he sustained in a car crash
last month.
