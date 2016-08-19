版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 08:39 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Women's 800m semifinal results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 800m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Semifinal 3
1.  Caster Semenya (South Africa)   1 minute 58.15 seconds Q 
2.  Lynsey Sharp (Britain)          1:58.65 Q                
3.  Kate Grace (U.S.)               1:58.79                  
4.  Marina Arzamasova (Belarus)     1:58.87                  
5.  Noelie Yarigo (Benin)           1:59.78                  
6.  Winny Chebet (Kenya)            2:01.90                  
7.  Amela Terzic (Serbia)           2:03.81                  
8.  Wang Chunyu (China)             2:04.05                  
Semifinal 2
1.  Joanna Jozwik (Poland)          1:58.93 Q                
2.  Melissa Bishop (Canada)         1:59.05 Q                
3.  Selina Buechel (Switzerland)    1:59.35                  
4.  Lovisa Lindh (Sweden)           1:59.41                  
5.  Shelayna Oskan-Clarke (Britain) 1:59.45                  
6.  Habitam Alemu (Ethiopia)        2:00.07                  
7.  Eunice Jepkoech Sum (Kenya)     2:00.88                  
8.  Nataliia Lupu (Ukraine)         2:02.10                  
Semifinal 1
1.  Margaret Wambui (Kenya)         1:59.21 Q                
2.  Francine Niyonsaba (Burundi)    1:59.59 Q                
3.  Ajee Wilson (U.S.)              1:59.75                  
4.  Nataliia Pryshchepa (Ukraine)   1:59.95                  
5.  Renee Eykens (Belgium)          2:00.45                  
6.  Halima Nakayi (Uganda)          2:00.63                  
7.  Yuneysi Santiusti (Italy)       2:00.80                  
8.  Angelika Cichocka (Poland)      2:01.29                  
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Caster Semenya (South Africa) 1 minute 58.15 seconds 
2.   Lynsey Sharp (Britain)        1:58.65                
3.   Kate Grace (U.S.)             1:58.79                
4.   Marina Arzamasova (Belarus)   1:58.87                
5.   Joanna Jozwik (Poland)        1:58.93                
6.   Melissa Bishop (Canada)       1:59.05                
7.   Margaret Wambui (Kenya)       1:59.21                
11.  Francine Niyonsaba (Burundi)  1:59.59

