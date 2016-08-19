Olympics-Athletics-Women's 800m semifinal results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 800m semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. Semifinal 3 1. Caster Semenya (South Africa) 1 minute 58.15 seconds Q 2. Lynsey Sharp (Britain) 1:58.65 Q 3. Kate Grace (U.S.) 1:58.79 4. Marina Arzamasova (Belarus) 1:58.87 5. Noelie Yarigo (Benin) 1:59.78 6. Winny Chebet (Kenya) 2:01.90 7. Amela Terzic (Serbia) 2:03.81 8. Wang Chunyu (China) 2:04.05 Semifinal 2 1. Joanna Jozwik (Poland) 1:58.93 Q 2. Melissa Bishop (Canada) 1:59.05 Q 3. Selina Buechel (Switzerland) 1:59.35 4. Lovisa Lindh (Sweden) 1:59.41 5. Shelayna Oskan-Clarke (Britain) 1:59.45 6. Habitam Alemu (Ethiopia) 2:00.07 7. Eunice Jepkoech Sum (Kenya) 2:00.88 8. Nataliia Lupu (Ukraine) 2:02.10 Semifinal 1 1. Margaret Wambui (Kenya) 1:59.21 Q 2. Francine Niyonsaba (Burundi) 1:59.59 Q 3. Ajee Wilson (U.S.) 1:59.75 4. Nataliia Pryshchepa (Ukraine) 1:59.95 5. Renee Eykens (Belgium) 2:00.45 6. Halima Nakayi (Uganda) 2:00.63 7. Yuneysi Santiusti (Italy) 2:00.80 8. Angelika Cichocka (Poland) 2:01.29 Qualified for Next Round 1. Caster Semenya (South Africa) 1 minute 58.15 seconds 2. Lynsey Sharp (Britain) 1:58.65 3. Kate Grace (U.S.) 1:58.79 4. Marina Arzamasova (Belarus) 1:58.87 5. Joanna Jozwik (Poland) 1:58.93 6. Melissa Bishop (Canada) 1:59.05 7. Margaret Wambui (Kenya) 1:59.21 11. Francine Niyonsaba (Burundi) 1:59.59
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.