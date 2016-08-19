版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Women's javelin throw final results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's javelin throw final result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
1.   Sara Kolak (Croatia)               66.18 metres 
2.   Sunette Viljoen (South Africa)     64.92        
3.   Barbora Spotakova (Czech Republic) 64.80        
4.   Maria Andrejczyk (Poland)          64.78        
5.   Tatsiana Khaladovich (Belarus)     64.60        
6.   Kathryn Mitchell (Australia)       64.36        
7.   Lu Huihui (China)                  64.04        
8.   Christina Obergfoell (Germany)     62.92        
9.   Flor Ruiz (Colombia)               61.54        
10.  Madara Palameika (Latvia)          60.14        
11.  Linda Stahl (Germany)              59.71        
12.  Christin Hussong (Germany)         57.70

