版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 09:22 BJT

Olympics-Athletics-Women's 400m hurdles final results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 400m hurdles final result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
1.  Dalilah Muhammad (U.S.)         53.13 seconds 
2.  Sara Slott Petersen (Denmark)   53.55         
3.  Ashley Spencer (U.S.)           53.72         
4.  Zuzana Hejnova (Czech Republic) 53.92         
5.  Ristananna Tracey (Jamaica)     54.15         
6.  Leah Nugent (Jamaica)           54.45         
7.  Janieve Russell (Jamaica)       54.56         
8.  Eilidh Doyle (Britain)          54.61

