UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Women's 20km walk results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 20km walk result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 1. Liu Hong (China) 1 hour 28 minutes 35 seconds 2. Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez (Mexico) 1:28:37 3. Lu Xiuzhi (China) 1:28:42 4. Antonella Palmisano (Italy) 1:29:03 5. Qieyang Shenjie (China) 1:29:04 6. Ana Cabecinha (Portugal) 1:29:23 7. Erica de Sena (Brazil) 1:29:29 8. Beatriz Pascual (Spain) 1:30:24 9. Regan Lamble (Australia) 1:30:28 10. Anezka Drahotova (Czech Republic) 1:30:43 11. Elisa Rigaudo (Italy) 1:31:04 12. Ines Henriques (Portugal) 1:31:28 13. Emilie Menuet (France) 1:32:04 14. Kimberly Garcia (Peru) 1:32:09 15. Antigoni Drisbioti (Greece) 1:32:32 16. Kumiko Okada (Japan) 1:32:42 17. Nastassia Yatsevich (Belarus) 1:32:53 18. Angela Castro (Bolivia) 1:32:54 19. Nadiya Borovska (Ukraine) 1:33:01 20. Raquel Gonzalez (Spain) 1:33:03 21. Inna Kashyna (Ukraine) 1:33:15 22. Maria Michta-Coffey (U.S.) 1:33:36 23. Maria Guadalupe Sanchez (Mexico) 1:33:44 24. Paola Perez (Ecuador) 1:33:53 25. Viktoria Madarasz (Hungary) 1:33:59 26. Tanya Holliday (Australia) 1:34:22 27. Magaly Bonilla (Ecuador) 1:34:54 28. Paulina Buziak (Poland) 1:35:01 29. Brigita Virbalyte-Dimsiene (Lithuania) 1:35:11 30. Mirna Ortiz (Guatemala) 1:35:11 31. Wendy Cornejo (Bolivia) 1:35:17 32. Sandra Arenas (Colombia) 1:35:40 33. Julia Takacs (Spain) 1:35:45 34. Miranda Melville (U.S.) 1:35:48 35. Alana Barber (New Zealand) 1:35:55 36. Maritza Guaman (Ecuador) 1:35:56 37. Daniela Cardoso (Portugal) 1:36:13 38. Yeseida Carrillo (Colombia) 1:36:28 39. Jeon Yeong-Eun (Korea) 1:36:31 40. Rachel Tallent (Australia) 1:37:08 41. Alejandra Ortega (Mexico) 1:37:33 42. Grace Wanjiru Njue (Kenya) 1:37:49 43. Stefany Coronado (Bolivia) 1:37:56 44. Agnieszka Szwarnog (Poland) 1:38:01 45. Andreea Arsine (Romania) 1:38:16 46. Valentyna Myronchuk (Ukraine) 1:38:20 47. Panayiota Tsinopoulou (Greece) 1:38:24 48. Maria Czakova (Slovakia) 1:38:29 49. Cisiane Lopes (Brazil) 1:38:35 50. Ana Veronica Rodean (Romania) 1:38:42 51. Jessica Hancco (Peru) 1:39:08 52. Maritza Poncio (Guatemala) 1:40:09 53. Agnese Pastare (Latvia) 1:40:15 54. Khushbir Kaur (India) 1:40:33 55. Maria Galikova (Slovakia) 1:40:35 56. Zivile Vaiciukeviciute (Lithuania) 1:41:28 57. Claudia Stef (Romania) 1:41:47 58. Barbara Kovacs (Hungary) 1:42:11 59. Rita Recsei (Hungary) 1:42:41 60. Chahinez Nasri (Tunisia) 1:42:57 61. Askale Tiksa (Ethiopia) 1:44:15 62. Diana Aydosova (Kazakhstan) 1:44:49 63. Anel Oosthuizen (South Africa) 1:45:06 . Agnieszka Dygacz (Poland) DNF . Sapna Punia (India) DNF . Yesenia Miranda (El Salvador) DNF . Sandra Galvis (Colombia) DNF . Neringa Aidietyte (Lithuania) DNF . Yehualeye Beletew (Ethiopia) DSQ . Eleonora Giorgi (Italy) DSQ . Mayra Herrera (Guatemala) DSQ . Lee Da-Seul (Korea) DSQ . Lee Jeong-Eun (Korea) DSQ . Polina Repina (Kazakhstan) DSQ
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.