UPDATE 2-Olympics-Athletics-Women's 20km walk results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 20km walk result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
1.   Liu Hong (China)                       1 hour 28 minutes 35 seconds 
2.   Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez (Mexico)      1:28:37                      
3.   Lu Xiuzhi (China)                      1:28:42                      
4.   Antonella Palmisano (Italy)            1:29:03                      
5.   Qieyang Shenjie (China)                1:29:04                      
6.   Ana Cabecinha (Portugal)               1:29:23                      
7.   Erica de Sena (Brazil)                 1:29:29                      
8.   Beatriz Pascual (Spain)                1:30:24                      
9.   Regan Lamble (Australia)               1:30:28                      
10.  Anezka Drahotova (Czech Republic)      1:30:43                      
11.  Elisa Rigaudo (Italy)                  1:31:04                      
12.  Ines Henriques (Portugal)              1:31:28                      
13.  Emilie Menuet (France)                 1:32:04                      
14.  Kimberly Garcia (Peru)                 1:32:09                      
15.  Antigoni Drisbioti (Greece)            1:32:32                      
16.  Kumiko Okada (Japan)                   1:32:42                      
17.  Nastassia Yatsevich (Belarus)          1:32:53                      
18.  Angela Castro (Bolivia)                1:32:54                      
19.  Nadiya Borovska (Ukraine)              1:33:01                      
20.  Raquel Gonzalez (Spain)                1:33:03                      
21.  Inna Kashyna (Ukraine)                 1:33:15                      
22.  Maria Michta-Coffey (U.S.)             1:33:36                      
23.  Maria Guadalupe Sanchez (Mexico)       1:33:44                      
24.  Paola Perez (Ecuador)                  1:33:53                      
25.  Viktoria Madarasz (Hungary)            1:33:59                      
26.  Tanya Holliday (Australia)             1:34:22                      
27.  Magaly Bonilla (Ecuador)               1:34:54                      
28.  Paulina Buziak (Poland)                1:35:01                      
29.  Brigita Virbalyte-Dimsiene (Lithuania) 1:35:11                      
30.  Mirna Ortiz (Guatemala)                1:35:11                      
31.  Wendy Cornejo (Bolivia)                1:35:17                      
32.  Sandra Arenas (Colombia)               1:35:40                      
33.  Julia Takacs (Spain)                   1:35:45                      
34.  Miranda Melville (U.S.)                1:35:48                      
35.  Alana Barber (New Zealand)             1:35:55                      
36.  Maritza Guaman (Ecuador)               1:35:56                      
37.  Daniela Cardoso (Portugal)             1:36:13                      
38.  Yeseida Carrillo (Colombia)            1:36:28                      
39.  Jeon Yeong-Eun (Korea)                 1:36:31                      
40.  Rachel Tallent (Australia)             1:37:08                      
41.  Alejandra Ortega (Mexico)              1:37:33                      
42.  Grace Wanjiru Njue (Kenya)             1:37:49                      
43.  Stefany Coronado (Bolivia)             1:37:56                      
44.  Agnieszka Szwarnog (Poland)            1:38:01                      
45.  Andreea Arsine (Romania)               1:38:16                      
46.  Valentyna Myronchuk (Ukraine)          1:38:20                      
47.  Panayiota Tsinopoulou (Greece)         1:38:24                      
48.  Maria Czakova (Slovakia)               1:38:29                      
49.  Cisiane Lopes (Brazil)                 1:38:35                      
50.  Ana Veronica Rodean (Romania)          1:38:42                      
51.  Jessica Hancco (Peru)                  1:39:08                      
52.  Maritza Poncio (Guatemala)             1:40:09                      
53.  Agnese Pastare (Latvia)                1:40:15                      
54.  Khushbir Kaur (India)                  1:40:33                      
55.  Maria Galikova (Slovakia)              1:40:35                      
56.  Zivile Vaiciukeviciute (Lithuania)     1:41:28                      
57.  Claudia Stef (Romania)                 1:41:47                      
58.  Barbara Kovacs (Hungary)               1:42:11                      
59.  Rita Recsei (Hungary)                  1:42:41                      
60.  Chahinez Nasri (Tunisia)               1:42:57                      
61.  Askale Tiksa (Ethiopia)                1:44:15                      
62.  Diana Aydosova (Kazakhstan)            1:44:49                      
63.  Anel Oosthuizen (South Africa)         1:45:06                      
.    Agnieszka Dygacz (Poland)              DNF                          
.    Sapna Punia (India)                    DNF                          
.    Yesenia Miranda (El Salvador)          DNF                          
.    Sandra Galvis (Colombia)               DNF                          
.    Neringa Aidietyte (Lithuania)          DNF                          
.    Yehualeye Beletew (Ethiopia)           DSQ                          
.    Eleonora Giorgi (Italy)                DSQ                          
.    Mayra Herrera (Guatemala)              DSQ                          
.    Lee Da-Seul (Korea)                    DSQ                          
.    Lee Jeong-Eun (Korea)                  DSQ                          
.    Polina Repina (Kazakhstan)             DSQ

