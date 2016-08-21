版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Women's 800m final results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 800m final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  Caster Semenya (South Africa) 1 minute 55.28 seconds 
2.  Francine Niyonsaba (Burundi)  1:56.49                
3.  Margaret Wambui (Kenya)       1:56.89                
4.  Melissa Bishop (Canada)       1:57.02                
5.  Joanna Jozwik (Poland)        1:57.37                
6.  Lynsey Sharp (Britain)        1:57.69                
7.  Marina Arzamasova (Belarus)   1:59.10                
8.  Kate Grace (U.S.)             1:59.57

