Olympics-Athletics-Women's high jump final results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's high jump final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.   Ruth Beitia (Spain)                  1.97 metres 
2.   Mirela Demireva (Bulgaria)           1.97        
3.   Blanka Vlasic (Croatia)              1.97        
4.   Chaunte Lowe (U.S.)                  1.97        
5.   Alessia Trost (Italy)                1.93        
6.   Levern Spencer (St. Lucia)           1.93        
7.   Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch (Germany) 1.93        
7.   Sofie Skoog (Sweden)                 1.93        
9.   Kamila Licwinko (Poland)             1.93        
10.  Iryna Herashchenko (Ukraine)         1.93        
10.  Morgan Lake (Britain)                1.93        
10.  Inika McPherson (U.S.)               1.93        
13.  Vashti Cunningham (U.S.)             1.88        
13.  Airine Palsyte (Lithuania)           1.88        
13.  Svetlana Radzivil (Uzbekistan)       1.88        
16.  Desiree Rossit (Italy)               1.88        
17.  Alyxandria Treasure (Canada)         1.88

