Olympics-Athletics-Women's 4 x 400m relay final results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 4 x 400m relay final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
1.  U.S. (U.S.)
Courtney Okolo/Natasha Hastings/Phyllis Francis/Allyson Felix                                3 minutes 19.06 seconds 
2.  Jamaica (Jamaica)
Stephenie McPherson/Anneisha McLaughlin-Whilby/Shericka Jackson/Novlene Williams-Mills 3:20.34                 
3.  Britain (Britain)
Eilidh Doyle/Anyika Onuora/Emily Diamond/Christine Ohuruogu                            3:25.88                 
4.  Canada (Canada)
Carline Muir/Alicia Brown/Noelle Montcalm/Sage Watson                                    3:26.43                 
5.  Ukraine (Ukraine)
Alina Lohvynenko/Olha Bibik/Tetiana Melnyk/Olha Zemlyak                                3:26.64                 
6.  Italy (Italy)
Maria Benedicta Chigbolu/Maria Enrica Spacca/Ayomide Folorunso/Libania Grenot              3:27.05                 
7.  Poland (Poland)
Malgorzata Holub/Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz/Iga Baumgart/Justyna Swiety                      3:27.28                 
8.  Australia (Australia)
Jessica Thornton/Anneliese Rubie/Caitlin Jones/Morgan Mitchell                     3:27.45

