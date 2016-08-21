Olympics-Athletics-Women's 4 x 400m relay final results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's 4 x 400m relay final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 1. U.S. (U.S.) Courtney Okolo/Natasha Hastings/Phyllis Francis/Allyson Felix 3 minutes 19.06 seconds 2. Jamaica (Jamaica) Stephenie McPherson/Anneisha McLaughlin-Whilby/Shericka Jackson/Novlene Williams-Mills 3:20.34 3. Britain (Britain) Eilidh Doyle/Anyika Onuora/Emily Diamond/Christine Ohuruogu 3:25.88 4. Canada (Canada) Carline Muir/Alicia Brown/Noelle Montcalm/Sage Watson 3:26.43 5. Ukraine (Ukraine) Alina Lohvynenko/Olha Bibik/Tetiana Melnyk/Olha Zemlyak 3:26.64 6. Italy (Italy) Maria Benedicta Chigbolu/Maria Enrica Spacca/Ayomide Folorunso/Libania Grenot 3:27.05 7. Poland (Poland) Malgorzata Holub/Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz/Iga Baumgart/Justyna Swiety 3:27.28 8. Australia (Australia) Jessica Thornton/Anneliese Rubie/Caitlin Jones/Morgan Mitchell 3:27.45
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.