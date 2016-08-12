版本:
Olympics-Athletics-Women's shot put qualification results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic athletics women's shot put qualification results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Group B
1.   Christina Schwanitz (Germany)         19.18 Q metres 
2.   Gong Lijiao (China)                   18.74 Q        
3.   Anita Marton (Hungary)                18.51 Q        
4.   Geisa Arcanjo (Brazil)                18.27  q       
5.   Auriole Dongmo (Cameroon)             17.92  q       
6.   Alena Abrahmchuk (Belarus)            17.78  q       
7.   Paulina Guba (Poland)                 17.70          
8.   Felisha Johnson (U.S.)                17.69          
9.   Yuliya Leantsiuk (Belarus)            17.66          
10.  Ahymara Espinoza (Venezuela)          17.27          
11.  Radoslava Mavrodieva (Bulgaria)       17.20          
12.  Yaniuvis Lopez (Cuba)                 17.15          
13.  Manpreet Kaur (India)                 17.06          
14.  Danniel Thomas (Jamaica)              16.99          
15.  Taryn Suttie (Canada)                 16.74          
16.  Lena Urbaniak (Germany)               16.62          
17.  Halyna Obleshchuk (Ukraine)           15.81          
18.  Jessica Inchude (Guinea-Bissau)       15.15          
Group A
1.   Valerie Adams (New Zealand)           19.74 Q        
2.   Michelle Carter (U.S.)                19.01 Q        
3.   Raven Saunders (U.S.)                 18.83 Q        
4.   Cleopatra Borel (Trinidad and Tobago) 18.20  q       
5.   Natalia Duco (Chile)                  18.18  q       
6.   Aliona Dubitskaya (Belarus)           17.76  q       
7.   Melissa Boekelman (Netherlands)       17.69          
8.   Bian Ka (China)                       17.68          
9.   Brittany Crew (Canada)                17.45          
10.  Sara Gambetta (Germany)               17.24          
11.  Emel Dereli (Turkey)                  17.01          
12.  Saily Viart (Cuba)                    16.99          
13.  Olha Holodna (Ukraine)                16.83          
14.  Nwanneka Okwelogu (Nigeria)           16.67          
15.  Sandra Lemos (Colombia)               16.46          
16.  Leyla Rajabi (Iran)                   16.34          
17.  Gao Yang (China)                      16.17          
18.  Dumitriana Surdu (Moldova)            15.25          
Qualified for Next Round
1.   Valerie Adams (New Zealand)           19.74 metres 
2.   Christina Schwanitz (Germany)         19.18        
3.   Michelle Carter (U.S.)                19.01        
4.   Raven Saunders (U.S.)                 18.83        
5.   Gong Lijiao (China)                   18.74        
6.   Anita Marton (Hungary)                18.51        
7.   Geisa Arcanjo (Brazil)                18.27        
8.   Cleopatra Borel (Trinidad and Tobago) 18.20        
9.   Natalia Duco (Chile)                  18.18        
10.  Auriole Dongmo (Cameroon)             17.92        
11.  Alena Abrahmchuk (Belarus)            17.78        
12.  Aliona Dubitskaya (Belarus)           17.76

